



1. Peace had a breakout season in 2017.

Much was said about UVa’s veteran leaders on the defense going into last season but one player who went in without much hype and delivered was Peace. An under-recruited athlete from the 757, he has excelled under Mendenhall’s tutelage and became a mainstay in UVa’s defense over the past two seasons. Peace led the team in sacks as a junior last season with 7.5, including a pair in UVa’s bowl-eligibility clinching win over Georgia Tech. He finished fourth on the team in tackles with 68 (including 10.5 for loss), an interception, and two forced fumbles. Peace played a huge role on UVa’s defense last season and will be counted on to do the same this year.





2. UVa has several younger players who should see larger roles this fall.

Virginia didn’t have a lot of experienced depth behind Peace last season. Malcolm Cook, who was penciled in as UVa’s other starting outside linebacker, went down with a lower leg injury early in the season and wasn’t much of a factor on the field. UVa did play sophomore Chris Moore on the edge but he is more of a safety/linebacker hybrid than a pure outside linebacker. UVa was forced to play a couple of true freshmen and both should be expected to contribute even more this season. Rising sophomore Charles Snowden made one of UVa’s more memorable plays of the season, coming up with a huge sack that all but sealed UVa’s win over Duke in October. He also blocked a punt in the loss at Miami, which led to a touchdown early in the second half. The 6-foot-7 Maryland native finished the season with 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games played but showed why the staff valued him as an outside linebacker rather than a wide receiver. He was joined in the 2017 freshman class by Elliott Brown, a bit of a late bloomer as a recruit but a physical specimen all the same. Brown didn’t play as much as Snowden did, playing in 10 games and recording just two tackles. But it’s clear from Brown’s skillset and the playing time he has received in practice that he should have a bigger role this season. It’s also important to mention that rising sophomore Matt Gahm, who played as an inside linebacker last season, saw a lot of time spelling Peace during spring ball. Gahm played a significant number of snaps on special teams and flashed some potential.





3. UVa brought in several pass rushers in the 2018 class with potential to become playmakers.