Dixon, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back, posted on Twitter this weekend that he was down to the Owls and Cavaliers before announcing on Monday that he had officially reopened things.

Given his experiences in Charlottesville, it's not hard to expect that the Wahoos might get the nod.

The recruiting process hasn't been that stressful overall for Woodson cornerback Tenyeh Dixon . And after deciding to take an official visit to Virginia this past weekend, the now former Temple commit plans to announce his decision on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period.

"A lot of talking," he said when asked what went into it. "A lot of conversations with my coaches, a lot of conversations with my teammates and parents. I think it was the right thing to do."

His time on Grounds and how much he enjoyed everything is a big reason why he remains very focused on Virginia.

"The player-coach connection," he told CavsCorner. "That's what really stood out. The honesty from the coaches, that was real big for me. The whole visit was a lot."

The trip to Charlottesville was "beyond expectations" in part because he didn't think going in that he would have as good a time as he ended up having.

"We did a lot," he said with a laugh. "We went out to eat, we talked to the coaches, we took the pictures. We did a lot."

Part of the trip centered on spending time with the coaches, including potential position coach Nick Howell. Watching film was a big highlight because of how clearly it defined what the staff expects.

"Yes sir," Dixon said. "It was great. He laid it out and they talked to me about how they hold their players accountable. I like that. I like that a lot. That's the kind of coach I want to be coached by.

"He's a cool dude," Dixon said of Howell. "He's a coach that loves his players and he's going to push you. He wants the best for you and he's going to hold you accountable. He wants the best out of you and that's who I want to be coached by."

His host on the trip, former quarterback turned WR/DB turned safety De'Vante Cross, gave Dixon what he thought was great insight into how the program can set you up for success.

"He was real cool," Dixon recalled. "I asked him about how the academic support works and how the tutoring works with helping you get your work done. I really wanted to know how I'd be helped and advised by the right people and he explained to me that you have the right amount of time and the right people in place to help you succeed. That sounded great to me."

There's no doubt that UVa would slot Dixon at corner but he said they also think he could be a big contributor on special teams.

"Yeah they like me at cornerback and they like my return skills as well," he said. "I've been returning kicks and punts since probably my sophomore year in high school. It's something I really like doing."

With the end of the journey near and his announcement coming in the next day, you can't blame Dixon if he's ready to have this whole thing behind him.

"Yes, for sure," he said with a laugh. "It's been cool, though. For real. It was faster than I thought. I thought it was going to be slow. It wasn't stressful at first but here at the end, yeah it was. Early on it was pretty much smooth sailing but it's all good though. I'm real good with it."