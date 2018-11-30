Virginia’s offense took a step forward this season, its third under the direction of offensive coordinator Robert Anae. After two pass-heavy seasons with quarterback Kurt Benkert at the helm, the Wahoos brought in junior-college transfer Bryce Perkins to try and replicate the scheme the staff ran with dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill at BYU. And for the most part, the results were consistent with the improvement that the staff expected with Perkins behind center. Virginia averaged 28.5 points per game during the regular season, its best average in 14 years. The Cavaliers scored 27 or more points in eight of their 12 games after doing so in just nine of the staff’s first 23 games in Charlottesville. The offense did a better job of sustaining drives and controlling games with their ground attack, finishing the regular season 26th nationally in time of possession. The offense became much more balanced in 2018 and the running game saw significant improvement. The Hoos had one of the worst ground games in the country last season (93.5 yards per game/128th nationally out of 130 teams) and although they are not quite elite, the growth in that aspect of the offense was significant (170.6 yards per game/63rd nationally). The turnover numbers were about the same as last season but UVa did a better job avoiding penalties and improved its 3rd-down conversion rate significantly, from 39 percent to 47. So, with all that improvement, what held UVa’s offense back from being elite? Without question it was the performance in the red zone. The overall improvements show in the number of red zone attempts the Cavaliers have had this season. After reaching the red zone 33 times in 2017, they made it inside the opponent’s 20-yard line 49 times this fall with one fewer game played to date. But once Virginia got inside the 20, the Hoos tended to leave points on the table: They converted 36 of their 49 red zone trips into points and scoring on 73.5 percent of those opportunities, which ranks dead last nationally.



The Data

So, what happened on those drives that ended without points? Of Virginia’s 13 empty red zone possessions, four of them came when the offense was simply running out the clock and not trying to score points (Ohio, Louisville, Miami, and UNC). But even if you removed those sorts of drives (possessions that most teams have during a season) UVa still only scored points on 80 percent of its red zone drives which would be tied for 97th nationally in red zone scoring percentage. That still leaves nine empty possessions where the Cavaliers came away without points inside the 20. Of those, five came on missed field goal attempts, three came via turnover (a red zone interception by Perkins at NC State late in the game and his two painful fumbles in Blacksburg), and the other via turnover on downs also in the fourth quarter against NC State. Three of those five missed red zone FG belong to A.J. Mejia, who was eventually replaced by Brian Delaney who made nine of his 11 attempts from inside the 20. For comparison’s sake, seven of UVa’s 33 red zone attempts in 2017 came up empty but only one was via a missed field goal. The others were turnovers on downs (three), including a failed fake field goal attempt, a punt after two plays pushed UVa back to the 33, and a clock-killing drive to end the Boise State game. Even on the 36 red zone trips where UVa scored, there is plenty of room for improvement. The Wahoos scored 24 red zone TDs on the season and settled for field goals 12 times. In fairness, four of those 12 field goals came at the end of the half when UVa was trying to add on points, or in the case of the Georgia Tech game tie the game and send it to overtime. Still, Virginia scored touchdowns on less than half of its trips inside the 20-yard line. The red zone touchdown conversion rate of 48.98 percent ranked 125th nationally, ahead of just Arkansas, Wyoming, TCU, Kansas State, and Rutgers. For comparison’s sake, the nation’s leader in red zone TD conversion rate this season is Houston, which crossed the goal line on 43 of its 54 red zone trips (79.6 percent). If UVa had that sort of success in the red zone, the team would have scored 36 touchdowns on the 45 “legit” red zone trips and averaged 35.5 points per game, a whole touchdown better than the 2018 average to date. Even if UVa finished with the national median for red zone touchdown conversion, matching 65th-ranked Oregon State’s 61.7 percent conversion rate, the Cavaliers would have averaged 32 points per game this season. Those 3.5 extra points per game might not seem like much but considering that three of UVa’s losses (all on the road) came by a combined 10 points and two in overtime, it could have been the difference between a seven-win season and a much better year that could’ve included an ACC Championship Game appearance. Throwing out the four clock-killing drives, UVa scored 205 points in the red zone with a total of 315 points available: 169 points on touchdowns (including one successful two-point conversion) and 36 points from field goals. Therefore Virginia left 110 points on the table, either by settling for three or missing out on points altogether, like in the two overtime possessions in back-to-back weeks to end the season. Even taking out the points lost by kicking FGs at the end of halves instead of scoring late TDs, UVa lost 94 possible red zone points in 12 games. The red zone results were decent in some games and poor in others. Virginia scored TDs on both of its red zone trips at Indiana but couldn’t do much else in the 20-16 loss. Virginia then went 6-for-6 in the red zone against Liberty, scoring 38 of a possible 42 red zone points. But on the flipside, missed opportunities in back-to-back OT losses will make fans cringe. Virginia scored 20 red zone points against Georgia Tech, leaving 15 on the table on five red zone trips, in a game that the Wahoos lost on a missed field goal in the extra session. And in Blacksburg they let the Hokies off the hook, scoring just 10 of a possible 28 red zone points on their four trips in another devastating overtime defeat. The two fumbles were costly, as was settling for a field goal with a chance to put the game away after taking over at the Tech 11-yard line with just a few minutes left. Virginia surrendered at least 10 points in the red zone in five of its eight ACC games, a stat that cannot repeat itself in 2019.



Conclusions



There isn’t really one common thread with the red zone issues this season. It wasn’t like the Cavaliers weren’t able to throw or run the ball and have an obvious issue to point to in that regard. Of 24 red zone touchdowns, 13 came on the ground and 11 via the pass. In the passing game, Perkins didn’t necessarily have one go-to guy that he threw to, though Evan Butts and Chris Sharp scored a pair of red zone touchdowns each and Hasise Dubois also caught three of his five total TDs in the red zone. One thing that does stand out is that most of the red zone TDs came on throws outside the numbers or in the flat rather than across the middle. By our count, almost every touchdown throw was outside the hashes, minus a slant to Dubois against Richmond and scramble drill throws to Butts (Duke) and Olamide Zaccheaus (NC State). On the ground, UVa did a much better job finishing drives in the red zone than in the past and the Hoos scored a touchdown on every red zone drive that got inside the 5-yard line. There is hope that Virginia’s red zone issues will improve going forward. One of the glaring concerns at the beginning of the season, and throughout the Bronco Mendenhall era really, is the inability to get consistent results in the kicking game. With Delaney taking over place-kicking duties, it appears that UVa is heading in the right direction there. He isn’t perfect and missed a pair of field goals from inside the 20 but was much more consistent than any other UVa kicker we’ve seen lately, starting with his debut in the Miami game. If Delaney can be counted on to make the chip-shots then UVa should walk away with fewer empty possessions. Also, this staff has had more successful seasons in the red zone, particularly in their first year in Charlottesville. That might seem odd considering UVa went 2-10 in 2016 and experienced some real growing pains but the numbers are quite impressive: Virginia scored 28 touchdowns and five field goals on 39 red zone trips in 2016 and finished 16th nationally in red zone touchdown percentage (71.8 percent). So while the offense may look different now with a dual-threat at QB there’s at least some track record of success in punching it in on red zone opportunities. There’s also a track record of growth in this area from this offensive staff from one year to the next. Anae returned to BYU in 2013 to lead the offense, and in his first year in charge the Cougars struggled to finish drives. BYU scored touchdowns on just 48 percent of its red zone trips (27-of-56), which is very similar to UVa’s red zone performance this season. And like this season, it was BYU’s first with Anae’s offense and a dual-threat quarterback together. But after the red zone struggles in 2013, that offense made a significant turnaround in that regard. In 2014, the Cougars scored 42 TDs on 59 trips to the red zone (71.2 percent) and in 2015, 39 TDs on 53 possessions inside the 20 (73.6 percent). BYU’s red zone touchdown conversion rate was 14th and then sixth nationally in those two years and helped BYU go from scoring 30.2 points per contests in 2013 to 37.1 points per game in 2014 to 33.7 in 2015. Virginia’s offensive coordinator seems to be the most unpopular person in the program for many fans, regardless of who is wearing the headset. Anae has gotten his fair share of blame from the fans when things haven’t gone well. Sometimes that criticism is fair and sometimes it’s likely a little too oversimplified. While the offense isn’t Oklahoma or Alabama, the Cavaliers have shown signs of life under this coaching staff and this year had their best offensive season in almost two decades. People often reminisce about the Bill Musgrave offenses in the early 2000s under Al Groh, and for good reason. But Virginia’s 2002 offense that featured a quarterback who started more than 90 NFL games and several pros on the line and at skill positions, scored just 0.2 points more per game that season than this 2018 Virginia team has. So, there are signs that Virginia’s offense is headed in the right direction, despite public sentiment. But Anae’s conservative approach at times is what seems to irk fans most and that lack of aggression showed up in their red zone data this year. While coaches can’t go on the field and execute the plays, it too often felt like UVa was comfortable settling for field goals, particularly in the passing game. No drive better reflects that than UVa’s three-and-out late in last week’s game in Blacksburg, when UVa took over at the Tech 11 up four, seemingly played for a field goal, and then lost the game. When the Hokies scored on the fumble recovery to make the score 31-30, I expected Justin Fuente to go for two and try to win the game then and there. But considering how UVa has struggled all year to score in the red zone and came away with no points in overtime the week prior, his decision to kick the PAT and play for overtime makes a lot more sense. Virginia’s offense took a leap forward this year and demonstrated why this coaching staff is more comfortable with a dual-threat QB and why they think that a player like Perkins can raise their ceiling. The Cavaliers were more imposing, particularly on the ground, and quite frankly just more fun to watch with Perkins in there and an adjusted offensive philosophy from what we saw in the staff’s first two years in Charlottesville. But next year, UVa needs to finish more drives. The Coastal Division is up for grabs every year and Pittsburgh just became the sixth team in six years to represent the group in the title game. Almost every conference game is close and comes down to a few plays, and maybe even a few mistakes. Virginia can be the division’s next breakthrough team next year but the Hoos are going to need to turn some of theses close losses into close wins if they want to get there. Virginia should treat every red zone drive like a TD is needed to win the game, because settling for a field goal is just that: Settling.