Dickinson recaps a wild and impressive weekend for UVa

Things have temporarily quieted for the Virginia baseball team as the Cavaliers enter the second week of their stay in Columbia.

Other than a session in South Carolina’s sprawling weight room at Founder’s Park, they had the day off on Wednesday and practiced at a local minor league stadium on Thursday before taking the field for another workout at USC’s ballpark tomorrow. The Wahoos open their best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series against Dallas Baptist at noon Saturday.

This three-day return to the routine is a departure from the wild first weekend in South Carolina, which ultimately spilled into Tuesday. After dropping last Friday’s opener to the host Gamecocks, UVa rattled off four straight wins amid potential elimination in order to advance out of the Columbia Regional. To do so, the Hoos had to successfully dig deep into their reserve of available options on the pitching staff.

Now UVa pitching coach Drew Dickinson can catch his breath. The schedule has bought his staff an extra day of recovery before Saturday’s opener and he was brimming with optimism about the situation when reached by phone on Wednesday.

Dickinson said he got goosebumps as he recalled his thoughts in the dugout during Tuesday’s 4-3 rally against Old Dominion, which was capped by a Devin Ortiz walk-off home run.

“I’m sitting there and I’m thinking, ‘Dear God, please just let me get out of this game and win this game,’ because our pitching is so stacked for the supers to get to Omaha,” he said.

“Guys will be on full rest plus some,” Dickinson later added. “It’s funny how that works out. You go to the regional round and it’s absolute mayhem. But then you get to the super regional and it’s back to normal. Just a three-game series like you do all year long.”

That starts with UVa’s ace, senior left-hander Andrew Abbott, who threw 14 of his 17 pitches for strikes in an inning of work out of the bullpen against ODU. On a typical Tuesday this season, he would throw 35-40 pitches in a midweek side session. In his one other midweek relief appearance this year, Abbott threw 15 in a scoreless inning against Virginia Tech at the ACC Tournament. He came back that Friday to work 6.1 scoreless innings in a start against Notre Dame.

“He doesn’t start until Saturday now either,” Dickinson said, “so he has a full four days rest.”

Dickinson indicated that had the regional championship been played on Monday as originally scheduled, Abbott would not have been available to pitch against the Monarchs. That rainout also made starter Mike Vasil and relievers Zach Messinger and Kyle Whitten options for multiple innings, though only Messinger took the mound on Tuesday. Side-winding sixth-year senior Stephen Schoch carried the rest of the load out of the bullpen. In his second appearance of the regional, the Cavaliers’ closer threw 75 pitches across the game’s final 3.1 innings.

“Schoch’s telling you, ‘I’ll go six if you need me to. I’m not being taken out of this game,’” Dickinson recalled. “We were just going to ride him out until he says he couldn’t go no more.”

Schoch got the win in that deciding game and also earned a save with 2.1 scoreless innings of no-hit, five-strikeout baseball in Sunday’s 3-2 victory that eliminated the Gamecocks. He was one of six pitchers the Hoos used in their two season-extending wins that day. Their combined line: Five runs allowed on 12 hits with 38 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

Dickinson again gushed as he recounted the team’s performances in those two victories. First it was Matt Wyatt throwing five innings of shutout baseball against the Gamecocks in just his second start of the season. Griff McGarry made his first start in more than a month in Sunday night’s game against Old Dominion and hit 99 mph regularly as he struck out the first six batters he faced in order. And Brandon Neeck stole the show, setting a new program NCAA Tournament record with 16 strikeouts out of the bullpen over the final 5.2 innings of Virginia’s 8-3 win.

“Matt Wyatt can be anywhere from 94 to 98 and has a great changeup,” Dickinson said. “Now, will the moment be too big for him? I don’t know. But that’s the beauty of this game and the opportunities it presents to you in playoff baseball…Wyatt rises up and gave us five innings, and that got us back to our normal bullpen guys in the back, which we had.

“Knowing that Griff McGarry is back being right, mechanically and mentally,” he added. “This guy, in my opinion, you can argue that when he throws strikes he’s the best arm on our staff, if not the best arm in the entire country. And he goes out and he’s pumping 96 to 100. If you’re Old Dominion you’re like, ‘What? This is Game 4 of a regional and this is what we’re getting right now?’”

And on Neeck, Dickinson was clearly blown away.

“That guy throws 101 pitches and was getting better as the game goes,” he said. “That was like a coming-out moment for a kid, not only for him on the national stage for his team, but for him mentally knowing, ‘Hey, guess what? My shoulder held up. I’m okay.’ That right there is his mental building block for him moving forward.”

McGarry and Neeck combined to strike out the Monarchs a school-record 24 times on Sunday night, easing the burden on the rest of the bullpen. But the Hoos still needed to cobble a plan together for the rematch with the ODU that was ultimately played Tuesday morning. Ortiz, UVa’s cleanup hitter and DH who as a sophomore in 2019 led the pitching staff with a 1.78 ERA, was tabbed to start that game.

Ortiz had only made a pair of one-inning mop-up pitching appearances this season but had made an impression on the coaching staff with his performances in intrasquad scrimmages. Dickinson, in his second season with the program, bristled at criticism of the decision to start the right-hander, who took the mound with 15.1-inning scoreless streak that dated back to April 2019.

“People on the outside are saying, ‘Oh, a position player is pitching.’ Uh, no,” he explained. “This guy was one of their best pitchers two years ago. He just got better as a position player and became an everyday player in the lineup…And you saw, this guy throws three pitches for strikes, he’s a competitor, and he throws four shutout. And then he hits the walkoff homer. So, pretty wild.”

UVa used Abbott, Vasil, and sophomore lefty Nate Savino, the team’s three weekend starters, in the first two games of last weekend’s regional. The combined staff ERA for the three elimination-game victories on Sunday and Tuesday: 1.93.

Now Dickinson and head coach Brian O’Connor have a few days to realign that pitching staff to face Dallas Baptist. Led by Missouri Valley Conference player of the year Jackson Glenn (.364/.435/.716, 19 home runs, 51 RBI) at second base, the Patriots enter the weekend slashing .288/.399/.516 as a team. DBU ranks ninth in the country in scoring at 7.9 runs per game and 15th nationally with 97 home runs.

It’s unlikely the Wahoos would need to rely on Ortiz against the Patriots, while McGarry’s status for the weekend depends on how the thumb injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s ODU game callouses over. (“His skin was gone on his thumb,” Dickinson said. “Like a dime-sized hole on his thumb.”)

But Neeck, McGarry, and Wyatt all enter the Super Regional with the confidence they gained during the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend. Instead of being counted on for four or five innings, Dickinson pointed out, they may only be needed to record a few key outs.

“That just makes you deeper and more scary,” he said of a pitching staff that ranks 15th nationally with a 3.66 staff ERA. “We’re excited, man. We have this confidence and we know we have this staff that can go out and do work. Pitching wins championships, man. That’s just how it is. Timely hitting and good pitching.”



