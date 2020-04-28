



WR/KR Joe Reed



Los Angeles Chargers (Round 5, Pick 151)

In a bit of a surprise, Reed was the first Cavalier off the board, when he was selected early in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers.



Reed’s versatility and ability to contribute right away on special teams likely boosted his draft stock, as did his sub 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February. He was the fourth of six players taken by the Chargers over the weekend and as soon as football activities can resume he will join potential franchise quarterback and first-round pick Justin Herbert in LA’s new-look passing attack.

His fifth-round selection likely means that the Chargers view Reed as a player with a good shot to make the 53-man roster or, if nothing else, he should have a great chance to be on the practice squad.

Some teams had Reed on their draft boards as a running back but the Chargers list him at wide receiver on their roster. That doesn’t mean that he couldn’t line up in the backfield, however. The Bolts are a bit thin at running back after Melvin Gordon’s departure to Denver in free agency and will likely rely on Austin Ekeler to carry the load. They did take a running back early on Day 3 of the draft, however. At receiver, the Chargers have a bit more depth, led by veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. LA also added Ohio State wideout K.J. Hill in the seventh round and he should compete with Reed for playing time, particularly in the slot.

And if Reed becomes the Chargers’ primary returner, he could do so at the expense of another former Wahoo. Darius Jennings joined the organization in the offseason after spending the last few years in Tennessee and if he is not the team’s primary returner, it hurts his chances of making the roster.





CB Bryce Hall

New York Jets (Round 5, Pick 158)

Hall took a bit of an unexpected tumble down the draft board and ultimately was selected 158th overall by the New York Jets. It appears that hthe ankle injury he suffered last season at Miami was a bigger factor than many experts realized, as he fell from a projected Day 2 pick to a fifth-round selection. Still, Hall is on an NFL team and what matters is what he does going forward. He ended up in a pretty good situation and could end up being quite a steal for the Jets.

The Jets didn’t take any other cornerbacks over the weekend and have six on their active roster. Hall will have a decent shot to play early in his career as a cerebral player, given that he is healthy and ready to play.

He projects as an outside cornerback with good size and if nothing else should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the preseason (if there is one) and provide depth in the regular season.

The Jets defense is led by longtime successful defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who runs an aggressive scheme not unlike the one Bronco Mendenhall has installed at Virginia. The Jets have great safety play with Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, and perhaps Hall can develop into another integral piece for gang green.





QB Bryce Perkins

Los Angeles Rams (UDFA)

It didn’t take long for Perkins to find an NFL home after going undrafted this past weekend. He signed with the Rams soon after the draft completed, where he will join former Wahoo linebacker Micah Kiser.



Perkins going undrafted was not a big surprise and it does seem like he had quite a bit of interest as an undrafted free agent. Word that we’ve heard is that the Rams have had their eye on Perkins for some time, and it seemed like a logical destination for the former Cavalier quarterback, who gets to return to the West Coast.

And as of now, the roster is pretty thin at quarterback. Behind starter Jared Goff, the Rams have former Wake Forest QB John Wolford and now Perkins and fellow UDFA Jordan Love from San Jose State. (Blake Bortles was Goff’s backup this year and is currently still a free agent, so perhaps he returns.)

We’ve already spoken to Perkins’ versatility, and a pairing with creating offensive coach Sean McVay is an intriguing one.





LB Jordan Mack

Carolina Panthers (UDFA)

A bit later on Saturday, the former UVa middle linebacker Jordan Mack signed with the Panthers and, like Perkins, will join a former Cavalier on his new NFL team, with former Wahoo great Quin Blanding on Carolina’s roster.

It’s a bit harder to project what Mack’s time in Carolina will look like, as the Panthers break in a new coaching staff led by former Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

Mack is a solid athlete who should get plenty of chances in training camp and the preseason and could play on special teams in addition to linebacker.





Hasise Dubois and Eli Hanback

Currently Unsigned

We’re still waiting for the former Cavalier standouts to agree to terms with teams and while a timetable may not be feasible it seems like a foregone conclusion that they will end up signing at some point.

With all football activities suspended, teams don’t have the same urgency to sign up all of the undrafted players. Normally they would be conducting rookie minicamps in the coming weeks but with everyone isolated at home and no real timetable for football to resume, some players may have to wait a bit longer to get signed.

For now, unfortunately, that group including Dubois and Hanback.



