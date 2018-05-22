Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 15:53:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Dual-threat QB Harvey talks about his recent offer from the Wahoos

Huo9cetjhvmquo16xft2
Three-star Orlando quarterback Robert Harvey says he's likely to take a visit to Virginia.
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Dual-threat quarterback Robert Harvey had a busy week or so recently, as the 5-foot-10, 187 pounder picked up three new offers including one from Virginia.

And as the Orlando (FL) Edgewater standout moves forward, he says he's looking forward to taking his visits and that includes a trip to Charlottesville.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}