Ryan Dunn scored 13 points and grabbed a rebound of teammate Reece Beekman’s missed free throw with 2.3 seconds left to secure No. 24 Virginia’s 56-54 victory over West Virginia in the third-place game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Beekman hit the first of two free throws and when his second attempt missed, Dunn snagged the long rebound with 0.4 seconds left and added another from the line for the Cavaliers.

Beekman scored five of his 12 points in the final 2:41.

Virginia (5-1) once again relied on its defense. The Cavaliers entered the game ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense at 53.8 points per game.

Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski each scored 17 points for West Virginia (2-3), which shot 37.3 percent.

UVa struggled offensively early, with one field goal in the first 5:45 of the game, but found its range and led 26-23 at halftime.

The Cavaliers tightened their defense in the second half. They forced two shot-clock violations in the first seven minutes and limited West Virginia to just three points. Virginia capitalized and built its lead to 10 points at 36-26.

West Virginia rallied, hitting three straight 3-pointers, including two by Seth Wilson, to take a 42-40 lead before Virginia rallied.

Isaac McKneely exchanged pushes with a pair of West Virginia players. He and Slazinski received double-technicals for their confrontation.



