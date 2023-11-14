Ryan Dunn had his first career double-double and Leon Bond scored a team-high 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting to help Virginia beat North Carolina A&T 80-51 Tuesday night.

Dunn finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jake Groves added 11 points and nine rebounds for Virginia (3-0), which never trailed.

Isaac McKneely and Groves made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-4 run that pushed the lead into double figures for good less than 8 minutes into the game, Bond hit a jumper to give the Cavaliers a 20-point lead with 8:55 left in the first half and Dante Harris made two free throws to made it 49-19 at halftime.

Landon Glasper, the lone NC A&T (0-3) player to score in double figures, scored 18 points on 5-of-16 shooting, 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

McKneely left the game late in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury and did not return for Virginia. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, in 14 minutes.



