



After a historic season in 2021, the Virginia offense will look a lot different next fall.

Gone are offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, both casualties of Bronco Mendenhall’s decision to step down after six seasons as head coach. Anae and Beck will get to renew acquaintances with their former players when the Wahoos visit Syracuse next season.

But will Brennan Armstrong be the Cavaliers’ quarterback when that game rolls around? After breaking more than a half-dozen school records as a redshirt junior, Armstrong still has not made any sort of public announcement about his future.

Two of his top receivers last year have made decisions. Tight end Jelani Woods is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL Draft; record-breaking receiver Dontayvion Wicks is coming back. So is his position coach, Marques Hagans, who was one of three assistants from the previous staff retained by new UVa head coach Tony Elliott.

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague has also been retained. He’s got his hands full rebuilding a line that to date has lost four of its top six players from last season. One other staff member has been confirmed on the offensive staff, with Des Kitchings joining UVa as Elliott’s offensive coordinator.

Tujague has already been aggressive targeting offensive linemen both in recruiting and the transfer portal. That activity will increase once the staff is completed and this unprecedented off-season of roster turnover picks up even more. For now, here is an initial what the Cavaliers’ coaching staff is inheriting on the offensive side of the ball.

(Players who are currently in the transfer portal but haven’t committed to new schools are included. So are players who still have their bonus COVID year of eligibility remaining, but haven’t announced future plans. All 2021 offensive snap counts are courtesy of PFF College.)



