During a season in which he earned All-ACC honorable mention, in 2018 then senior Jordan Ellis became just the 15th running back in school history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season.

As such, the Wahoos head out of spring ball and into summer workouts will at least one big role to fill. But some might be surprised that it’s rising second-year Wayne Taulapapa who seems best positioned to win the bulk of carries this fall.

His ability was on display throughout the 15 practices this spring, as the 5-foot-9, 200 pounder made the most of his opportunities and impressed his coaches and that included a pair of scores in Saturday's Spring Game.

“This game was a little tough on us running wise,” he said after, “but we know that this season we’re going to be a lot better, working hard with the O-line to figure out where the holes are going to be and how we’re going to read it. Lot of important things we have to work on, especially as running backs, [are] protection, making sure we’re running the ball and getting those positive yards when we need to, and also catching.”

In a battle that figures to include several, including rising juniors PK Kier and Lamont Atkins as well as incoming rookie Mike Hollins, Taulapapa is currently atop the depth chart.

“If we were to say now, coming out of spring, Wayne would have the early lead,” Bronco Mendenhall said following the spring finale. “PK suffered a concussion relatively early on but Wayne has been the most productive so he will be our running back coming out of spring going into fall with a competition reopening again with PK back, Mike Hollins coming, Lamont, etcetera.”

It’s been an interesting road for the Hawaiian-born back who, after signing with UVa in 2016, went on a two-year Mormon mission to Nicaragua. As one might imagine, it’s tough to keep yourself ready to play college football when your focus is on helping those in need rather than agility drills and reading blitz pickups.

“Coming back from the mission,” he explained, “it was a long process but because of the amazing strength and conditioning coaching staff that we have—Coach Grizz and the rest of the guys—as well as the coaches, they were really patient with me. Obviously there are a lot of things I’ve got to work on strength wise, so that process is still going on but we’ll get better as time goes on.”

Though his focus was on service, he was able to do a few things during his mission that helped him stay in shape.

“Because of the fact that on our mission our main focus is on the work of God, a lot of the things I had to do besides pushups and sit-ups were making my own weights, buying jump ropes, family members sent me ladders,” he said. “So there were a lot of things I had to make do with what I had and at the end of the day it did help me in a way. But obviously, getting back here there was a lot I had to cover ground for. But it’s turning out great, progress is going to come, I’ve just got to keep pushing and keep working hard.”

Though he didn't earn a number a season ago, Taulapapa played in eight games with all of his time coming on special teams and he’s yet to register a carry in college. But he ran for 3,279 rushing yards and scored 52 touchdowns during his three-year career at Punahou High School and has a great deal of potential, which is something RBs coach Mark Atuaia never lets him forget.

“Ya know, Coach Atuaia always preaches that the world is ours,” Taulapapa said. “There are five of us that are really competing to fill in the void for J.E., so as long as I continue to work hard, keep my head down, as well as the other guys as long as we continue to compete, we’ll all get better and push the limits.”

The impact Atuaia, also a Hawaiian native, has had on his career thus far has been substantial and it figures to only increase as the fall and the chance to rack up carries approaches.

“The pressure that he applies to us every day,” Taulapapa said, "he always teaches a certain mindset that we have to have coming onto the field: This is UVa football [and] there’s nothing more important than it when we’re on the field.

“He really instills in us that, as a running back, we have to tote the rock, keep pushing, not have our head down,” the second-year added. “We are the engine of this offense.”