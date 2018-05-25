On its methodical march to North Augusta in July for Peach Jam, Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League makes it final stop this weekend when the circus lands at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. Over the course of Saturday and Sunday, scores of future college stars and eventual lottery picks will take the floor to close out the early part of travel ball. While college coaches won't be able to attend due to NCAA rules, a host of media outlets will be there, including CavsCorner. UVa's recruiting picture has changed a bit recently, meaning the "needs" in 2019 and even 2020 are different than they were during last month's live periods when Tony Bennett and staff were on the road. So, going into this weekend's event we decided to highlight several players to watch in terms of UVa's current and potential interest down the road.



1. Casey Morsell (Team Takeover)

This one might seem obvious given that he is UVa's lone 2019 commit but Casey Morsell is currently leading the EYBL's best squad. At 12-0, Takeover has been the story of the spring in Nike-land and he's the piece that stirs to proverbial drink for the all-star studded roster. Thus far, the 6-foot-3, 180 pounder is averaging 11.5 points per game and shooting 37 percent from 3-point range while averaging less than a turnover per game. On a team that also features guys like Armando Bacot and Jeremy Roach (who we will also be keeping tabs on this weekend since, per sources, UVa very much plans to make a push for him in the 2020 class), Morsell has been the stalwart for Takeover. In addition to Morsell and Roach, we'll also be tracking Terrance Williams, a 6-foot-6 wing in the 2020 class from Gonzaga. Thus far, he's averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 boards per game. Takeover will be looking to get to Peach Jam with an unblemished record and starts that pursuit on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. against Team Final (PA).



2. Khalil Whitney (Mac Irvin Fire)

The Wahoos recently jumped into the mix with Khalil Whitney, a 6-foot-5, 170-pound four-star wing and so far, he's been impressive. Putting up 22 points and 6.6 boards per game, Whitney has clearly been productive for a Mac Irvin Team that needs more from others (5-7 in league play). Given UVa's needs, the lone 2019 scholarship is being focused on bigger wings like Whitney and, with the offer now clearly in hand, it'll be interesting not only to see how he plays but also what he has to say. We'll watching him first tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 p.m. against Team United.



3. Seth Lundy (Team Final)

Speaking of Team Final, we'll also be interested to see Seth Lundy in action. Also a 2019 recruit, UVa has tracked him some this spring but to this point there hasn't been any sort of trend in terms of the interest. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound four-star has put up a team-high 14.8 points per game but the team has struggled, going 2-10 so far. Despite playing for a group that's clearly having some issues, we'll still be interested to see what Lundy looks like live and what sort of fit he could be. Team Final's weekend starts Saturday with Team Takeover at 11 a.m. and then with BABC in the evening.



4. Ethan Morton (NY Rens)

UVa will be looking for a PG in the 2020 class and Ethan Morton might be the guy most likely to end up in Charlottesville. The one downside to being a younger guy on a team with talented kids is that you don't have as big a roll but Morton is averaging 5.1 points and 3.4 boards per game. Given the way UVa likes its guards to be multiple, that'll be a key frame through which we'll be viewing Morton this weekend. Though the Rens open play tomorrow at 11 a.m. against the New York Lightning, we'll catch them for the first time at 6:30 p.m. against Team Melo.



5. Patrick Williams (Team United)

Back to the 2019 class we go, as we focus on Patrick Williams, a 6-foot-7 four-star recruit out of Charlotte. He and fellow 2019 standout Juwan Gary have formed a nice duo for United, as Williams is putting up 14.8 points per game and shooting 48.8 percent from long range while pulling own 5.2 rebounds (tied for the team high). Of the bigger wings that the Wahoos are tracking, Williams could be the one that makes the most sense. Team United opens its weekend at 11 a.m. on Saturday against the Mac Irvin Fire.



6. Noah Farrakhan (Nike Team Florida)

We'll round out our list with Noah Farrakhan, a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida. The 2020 point guard, is averaging 12.2 points, 2.6 boards, 2.6 assists per game for NTF. Given his early offer list, it's clear that a number of high majors are going to be in the thick of this one and we hear UVa is very interested in being a part of that recruitment. Given the need in his class, the Hoos are going to be looking hard at a number of guards in 2020 and we'll be interested to see how he compares. NTF will be the first squad we watch tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. when it faces off against All Ohio Red.

