CavsCorner - Filipowski becomes high major target as stock climbs during shutdown

Filipowski becomes high major target as stock climbs during shutdown
Kyle Filipowski debuted in the 2022 Rivals150 this week at No. 117, this makes him the No. 15 ranked power forward in his class. During quarantine, the star rose quickly for Filipowski as his recruitment really took off as he picked up almost 20 offers since March.
Now that things have settled in, and Filipowski is becoming known as a high major recruit, there are some programs who are more active with him than the rest.
“I am hearing from Ohio State, Marquette, Iowa, Louisville, and UCLA the most with Wake Forest, Michigan, and Michigan State showing high interest as well.”
He took us through each of the five schools on him hardest, and gave his thoughts.
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS WORDS
Ohio State: “Coach (Chris) Holtmann and Coach (Jake) Diebler think my style of play fits perfectly into their game and adding me to their team we would create a family and be the best of the best.”
Iowa: “I talk to Coach (Fran) McCaffery every week and our relationship is amazing. We talk about how I would be a great addition to their program and talk about their games this season and how their play style would be perfect for me. Besides that we just talk about real world topics as well which is bigger than ball.”
Marquette: “I have weekly talks with Coach (Jake) Presutti and several zooms watching film and seeing how I would fit into their style of play as well as learning more about their academics and showing how much the school has to offer.”
UCLA: “They keep on improving as the year progresses and them showing how serious they are about me while continuously building our relationship is important.”
Louisville: “Always stay close in contact with Coach (Luke) Murray and Coach (Chris) Mack and them showing how much of a priority I am to them and how great of an impact I would have on their program is awesome. They are a national contender.”
MORE ON HIS RECRUITMENT
Filipowski has not really played since the pandemic started (his season will start on Jan. 30), and there are some programs who are still feeling him out.
“Most of the schools that haven’t offered me and are still showing interest are schools that want to see me play in person first and get to meet me upfront. Because of COVID-19, those schools are delayed in a sense to offer but are still recruiting me and showing interest. Some of those schools are Virginia, Villanova, Michigan State, and Indiana.”
Filipowski is confident in who he is as a player and how his style, and skill set, fits in with how the game is played today.
“My game is the definition of a position-less player because of my all-around style and how versatile I am. I have the ability to shoot from all areas, handle the ball, post up, face up, etc. My versatility gives me the ability to guard positions 1-5 and play positions 1-5, which is what makes my game so unique. I excel from all areas of the court , which is what makes me colleges so highly interested."
Filipowski’s brother Matthew is also in the 2022 class. Matt carries offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh, Cal Poly, Siena and others. Kyle discussed their intentions in the recruiting process.
“For Matt and I it all depends on what school we both like when it comes down to our final decision. It is possible we go to the same school and not as well. We’re not trying to force liking the same schools.”
As for Filipowski’s commitment timeline, he is taking a very calculated approach with things.
“With how things are right now and I haven’t been able to take any visits yet so I’m not trying to rush anything, especially when every school hasn’t been able to see me yet.”
As for player comps Filipowski has heard, “I’ve heard I play like Kevin Durant, Mike Dunleavy, and Kevin Love, so you can see the mixture in the different styles.”