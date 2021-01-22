CavsCorner - Filipowski becomes high major target as stock climbs during shutdown

Kyle Filipowski debuted in the 2022 Rivals150 this week at No. 117, this makes him the No. 15 ranked power forward in his class. During quarantine, the star rose quickly for Filipowski as his recruitment really took off as he picked up almost 20 offers since March. Now that things have settled in, and Filipowski is becoming known as a high major recruit, there are some programs who are more active with him than the rest. “I am hearing from Ohio State, Marquette, Iowa, Louisville, and UCLA the most with Wake Forest, Michigan, and Michigan State showing high interest as well.” He took us through each of the five schools on him hardest, and gave his thoughts.

IN HIS WORDS

Ohio State: “Coach (Chris) Holtmann and Coach (Jake) Diebler think my style of play fits perfectly into their game and adding me to their team we would create a family and be the best of the best.” Iowa: “I talk to Coach (Fran) McCaffery every week and our relationship is amazing. We talk about how I would be a great addition to their program and talk about their games this season and how their play style would be perfect for me. Besides that we just talk about real world topics as well which is bigger than ball.” Marquette: “I have weekly talks with Coach (Jake) Presutti and several zooms watching film and seeing how I would fit into their style of play as well as learning more about their academics and showing how much the school has to offer.” UCLA: “They keep on improving as the year progresses and them showing how serious they are about me while continuously building our relationship is important.” Louisville: “Always stay close in contact with Coach (Luke) Murray and Coach (Chris) Mack and them showing how much of a priority I am to them and how great of an impact I would have on their program is awesome. They are a national contender.”

MORE ON HIS RECRUITMENT