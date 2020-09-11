CavsCorner - Film Room: Breaking down UVa's options at cornerback this year

Senior Nick Grant



Grant was one of Virginia’s most-improved guys in 2019, going from a role player to a penciled-in starter at cornerback. When Darrius Bratton went down with an ACL tear in camp last summer, Grant was the next man up at corner and started the season opposite Bryce Hall. He would go on to start all 14 games in 2019 and after Hall’s injury in the sixth game would become UVa’s No. 1 corner. The Spotsylvania native saw plenty of milestones in 2019, including his first career interception, returning it 85 yards for a touchdown in the home opener against William & Mary. Statistically, Grant had a solid campaign. He finished the year with a pair of interceptions, 51 tackles (1.5 for loss), half a sack, and eight pass break-ups. As a result, he is one again UVa’s No. 1 cornerback heading into the 2020 season, his senior campaign.

Film Review: One area where Grant excelled last season was breaking on short routes and forcing incomplete passes. Virginia’s defensive backs often sit on those routes and close on short throws, making teams complete short pass after short pass to get down the field. If a few of those passes are incomplete, the drive stalls. Grant broke up eight passes last season and had a monster game against Florida State’s talented group of wide receivers. In our first clip, you can see Grant backpedal and read the throw before breaking on the receiver. He timed his contact perfectly, avoiding a pass interference call and ending an FSU drive on 3rd down.





On this next play, Grant wasn’t able to avoid the DPI call, though he probably should have. He again times his contact perfectly and makes a play that would have virtually ended FSU’s comeback hopes, but a flag from the back judge extended the drive. It’s a tough call to make, as any contact Grant made prior to the ball’s arrival was pretty minimal and didn’t impede the receiver’s ability to make a catch. Still, another great play by No. 1.





Here’s another example of a great break on a short throw, this one against Notre Dame’s Ian Book. Grant shows great reaction time and speed and makes a really strong tackle on current Chicago Bear Cole Kmet.





Grant showed his speed and coverage skills on deeper routes as well. On this play, he is matched up with speedy Miami receiver Jeff Thomas, who runs a strong breaking route and gets Grant turned around. But Grant recovers nicely, tracking down Thomas and finding the football, nearly intercepting the pass in the end zone. This is a drop that Grant would surely like to have back but you can see his ability to turn and run with a fast receiver on this play.





While Grant dropped the would-be interception at Hard Rock Stadium that night, he would make up for it with an acrobatic catch on the same field in December. On Florida’s second drive of the Orange Bowl, Kyle Trask made a desperate throw under pressure and Grant read it perfectly. Not only did he beat the receiver to the football, he made an unbelievable diving catch as the ball turned over in his hands for the interception. This play demonstrates Grant’s ball skills and ability to make a game-changing play from the cornerback spot.



Senior NB Brenton Nelson



Though technically a safety, as UVa’s regular Nickel corner we thought it better to include Nelson here. He had a shortened season in 2019 but should be ready to go this fall as his versatility plus his experience, coming off two solid seasons beyond winning the 2017 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, boost a stellar secondary. Nelson played in Virginia’s first eight games last season before his injury, after starting 12 of UVa’s 13 games in 2018. Last fall, he finished the year with 19 tackles (one for loss), one interception, and a pair of PBU’s.

Film Review: Nelson has always been solid in coverage, as demonstrated on this first play. It’s a simple one, but he sticks with his man as Book rolled right, and times his pass break-up attempt perfectly, knocking the ball into the Virginia bench and ending the drive.





Like Grant, Nelson has the ability to make tough catches on poorly-thrown balls, an area that where not all defensive backs excel. On this play, Nelson makes a tough snag on an underthrown ball in the blowout win over Duke, scooping it low just before the ball hit the turf. Nelson’s season would soon be cut short, but he has demonstrated an ability to make difficult interceptions throughout his Cavalier career.





From his usual Nickel position, Nelson can also make an impact by rushing the passer and getting in on in run support. On this next play, watch him bolt from the slot corner spot on a blitz and quickly disrupt the play. He overruns his rush and nearly falls down but shows great recovery speed, making up the lost ground and corralling Hollis Mathis for the sack.





Finally, here is Nelson in run support against Old Dominion. Lined up over the slot receiver, he reads the play well, gets around potential blocks and to the ball carrier before making a solid tackle for little to no gain. Despite his lack of size, Nelson shows that he can time a tackle well and make a play against physical running backs and wide receivers.



Final Thoughts



Unfortunately for this piece, we aren’t able to break down UVa’s other projected starting cornerback, Bratton, as he missed all of 2019. As of now, he projects to start opposite Grant on the outside. In 2018, Bratton appeared in all 13 games, starting five of them and recording 16 tackles and breaking up seven passes. If he is healthy this fall as expected, he could be a breakout performer at cornerback as Grant was last year. Health is a major concern at the cornerback spot as the position group was devastated by injury a season ago. Injuries to Bratton and Hall left the Hoos without their projected starters at corner, and more setbacks to reserves Heskin Smith and Jaylon Baker further depleted the unit. Losing Nelson at slot corner was a pretty big blow to the Cavaliers as well, as he was far better suited to that role than many of his teammates. UVa ultimately moved De’Vante Cross around a lot, taking him from his safety role and playing him at corner quite a bit in the back half of the season. If injuries mount up again, don’t be surprised to see Cross move back to the corner spot again this fall. UVa has more experience at corner than a year ago, and Grant is a quality player that developed last season and should be counted on to be solid this year. Bratton showed some quality when he played two years ago and hopefully can pick up where he left off. And while he didn’t have the year he was hoping for in 2019, Nelson could be a bounce-back candidate that the Wahoos really count on in the secondary this season.

