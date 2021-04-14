CavsCorner - Film Room: Breaking down what ECU's Gardner brings to UVa



Virginia landed its second transfer commitment of the offseason on Monday evening when former East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner announced he was Charlottesville bound. Gardner joins former Indiana guard Armaan Franklin in committing to the Cavaliers from the transfer portal in the last week. Gardner is a quality addition to the UVa roster and is the most productive transfer the Wahoos have landed in the Tony Bennett era. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward, who chose UVa over fellow finalists NC State, LSU, Miami, and Arkansas, was one of the the most-wanted transfers in the country. And he had the offer/interest list to show for it. As we did with Franklin last week, we’re diving into Gardner’s time at ECU and discovering what he brings to the 2021-2022 Virginia team.

Background: Gardner will come to UVa after three very productive seasons in Greenville. As a high school player, he was a bit off the radar. A three-star prospect in the 2018 class, Gardner signed with the Pirates over offers from seven other schools, including Penn State, VCU, Richmond, and Old Dominion. He starred at Heritage High School in Wake Forest (NC) and is the latest in a slew of Cavalier signees from the Triangle. Gardner led his high school to the state title game, where he scored 30 points in a losing effort. He also played for Team Loaded on the AAU circuit.

Performance at ECU: Gardner made an immediate impact once he stepped on the ECU campus, as he was incredibly consistent throughout his career. In 81 career games with the Pirates, he scored in double digits in all but seven. Gardner averaged 30+ minutes per game in all three years at East Carolina and shot at least 47.9 percent from the floor each year as well. And as mentioned above, Virginia has never landed a more prolific scorer out of the transfer portal under Bennett. As a freshman, Gardner averaged 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest and set a bunch of school records in the process. He started every game and led his team in points per game, rebounds, and free throws, both attempted and made. Gardner was named AAC Freshman of the Week five times, was a unanimous selection to the AAC All-Freshman Team, and was named conference freshman of the year by one outlet (HoopsHD). He recorded 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his third career game, against Lamar, and never looked back. That game was the first of three 30+ point efforts in his freshman season, and Gardner recorded at least 10 boards in all three of them. His game of the year was a 35-point, 20-rebound effort against a very solid UCF team led by Tacko Fall that went 24-9 and nearly upset Duke in the NCAA Tournament. On the season, Gardner had eight 20+ point scoring efforts and 10 double-digit rebound performances, all of which were double-doubles. He was also excellent at getting to the free-throw line, averaging 7.4 attempts per game, making 75 percent of them. Gardner made 10 free throws or more five times as a freshman, including a 16-for-19 effort at the charity stripe in a win against Appalachian State. He built on an impressive freshman campaign in his second year at ECU. As a sophomore, Gardner led the AAC in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per contest and also continued to rebound the ball at a great clip, with 9.2 rebounds per game, third-best in the conference. He had one of the highest usage rates in the league, averaging nearly 35 minutes per game, and played at least 30 minutes in all but two contests. Gardner was incredibly consistent throughout his second season in Greenville, too. In the first half of the season, he had a stretch of eight-straight 20+ point scoring performances, grabbing at least six rebounds in each of those games. He was held under double-digits just once that year, a nine-point effort against UConn late in the season. Gardner scored 20+ points 15 times and recorded 13 double-doubles. He continued to get to the free-throw line as well, making 73.4 percent of his seven attempts per game. And once again, he performed well against the top teams he faced. Against No. 21 Houston, Gardner scored 29 and grabbed 19 rebounds. Against a ranked Wichita State team, he went for 29 and 10 . For his efforts, he was named All-AAC once again, chosen as the conference player of the year by HoopsHD, and the state of North Carolina’s player of the year by The Athletic. In his third and final season, Gardner was again dominant. Once again named All-AAC, Gardner scored 18.3 points and grabbed 8.3 rebounds per contest as a junior, leading the league in defensive rebounds per game. He was again consistent, with 17 double-digit scoring efforts in 19 games, seven more double-doubles, and for the third-straight year he averaged seven free-throw attempts per game, making 73.7 percent of those tries. Gardner shot just six 3-pointers but made half of them, which could be a sign of the next evolution of his game at Virginia. He averaged a league-best 18 points per game in AAC matchups, including another impressive run of performances against top competition. Gardner finished his ECU career with 17+ points in each of his final eight games, playing nearly every minute and again dominating on the glass. He was fantastic in an upset win over a top-five Houston team that went to the Final Four, scoring 21 and grabbing 15 rebounds while dishing out four assists. Gardner also made a leap in one key area: Staying out of foul trouble. As a sophomore, he averaged just shy of three fouls per game, and he lowered that average to 2.2 fouls per game in the 2020-2021 season.



What Gardner Brings to Virginia

Rugged Around the Rim: Virginia has had some talented big men but hasn’t had a player quite like Gardner in a while. The ECU transfer can score in a number of ways, one of which is through “traditional” post moves. Despite being listed at only 6-foot-7, he can project as a 4 in UVa’s system because he’s strong around the basket and can play bigger than he actually stands. In our first clip, Gardner takes a post entry just above the block and scores on a classic back-to-the-basket post move. After receiving the pass, he hits the defender with a quick jab step to his right, then spins to his left, finishing the play with a nice touch on a right-handed floater. Quick feet, strength, and soft touch on the finish on display here.



In this next play, Gardner gets a good position in the paint, grabs the pass, and simply overwhelms a bigger defender. He turns and just goes straight up over him. This is a quick, strong move to the basket that the defender wasn’t ready to stop. Gardner often scores around the rim by simply bullying the defender in front of him, whether they are bigger than him or not.



Driving the Lane: Gardner scored a lot on post feeds from teammates, but he didn’t do all of his work around the block. He could play away from the basket like a guard and get to the rim himself with solid ball-handling, strength, and good timing to beat defenders. On the play below, he brings the ball up the floor and makes a drive to the rim like a guard. A solid crossover move gets him by the defenders trying to stop the ball, and from there Gardner can just coast to the rim. He finishes the play with an easy left-handed finish to beat the closing defender on his right. It’s hard to believe that this player running the floor is the same one shown above bullying big men in the post, but Gardner shows his versatility with this play.



Here’s another strong finish off the dribble, this time in a game at Wichita State. The Pirates did a lot of scoring in transition and on this play Gardner’s teammate finds him on the wing, and the newest Cavalier takes it to the rim. Gardner displays solid ball-handling with a quick dribble into the post move. The defender is in a good position here and is listed at 6-foot-11, four inches taller than Gardner. None of that matters, because Gardner dribbles into his chest and pushes him around before the strong finish at the rim, for two of his 29 points on the day.



Mid-Range Game: Gardner is excellent around the rim but he can pull up and make shots from further out as well. To this point in his career, he has not been an outside shooting threat, rarely taking 3s. But he can score in the mid-range, which is a great asset to a player who excels in the post. Early in the upset win over Houston, Gardner hit a quick mid-range shot in rhythm, shown below. This look came off of a screen (more on that later) and although Gardner has a unique release, he gets the shot off quicker than the defender can react. This type of shot is right in Gardner’s wheelhouse. He made a bunch of these in his ECU career and he has nice touch on his mid-range J to go with toughness around the rim.



And here is a play where Gardner catches and shoots in the middle of the 2-3 zone, which bodes well for his career at Virginia. A player like him that can knock down open mid-range shots and also overwhelm defenders at the rim can bust a zone and force opponents to get back into man-to-man quickly.



Screening and Moving: As mentioned above, Gardner can catch and shoot off of pick-and-roll plays. The Pirates ran a lot of these sets and Virginia will probably use Gardner in a similar fashion. The first example shows him setting a screen and rolling out to the elbow area for a jumper. This play is executed well and the Radford defender doesn’t close out quickly enough in help defense to prevent a rhythm jumper for the ECU forward.



Here is another screen-and-roll look, though Gardner never really has to set the screen here. Both he and the guard time this play perfectly and Gardner dives between the two Shockers defenders on his roll to the basket. The defense tries its best to react but ge is well on his way to a basket. The result is a foul, a strong finish, and a trip to the line for Gardner.



Finally, here’s a play similar to a blocker-mover set for Gardner. The forward set a pair of screens before being released to the top of the key to receive the pass. After the video below ends, Gardner goes and sets two more screens before a teammate hits an open shot. He set quite a few screens in ECU’s offense and that should help him assimilate to Bennett’s offense, where he’ll likely be asked to do a lot of the same.



Getting to the Line: We mentioned earlier that Gardner is excellent at getting to the free-throw line and does a lot of his scoring there. We only pulled one clip but below you can see how he gets to the line so much. On this play against Memphis, Gardner catches at the top of the key and first shakes off a defender with a fake pass to his left. Then he easily crosses over a comically bad attempt from a Tigers guard to draw a charge, which allows him to get into the paint. Gardner sees the defender closing in and gets him in the air with a well-timed pump fake, drawing a foul and a trip to the line. Virginia—one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the nation—struggled to get to the line last year but Gardner should be able to turn that trend around big time next season.



On the Glass: Gardner is not only a prolific scorer but an outstanding rebounder as well. Despite being 6-foot-7, he consistently would grab boards away from taller players with effort, strength, and good positioning. In this first play, Gardner makes a strong take to the basket and misses but he does a great job sticking with the play and following his miss. On this play, he gathers the rebound and makes a follow-up shot attempt over a 6-foot-8 defender.



Here’s another put-back attempt, this time off of a teammate’s miss. Gardner gets in a good position against a big defender and tries to tap the ball back in with his right hand off the rim. The result was a foul on the put-back attempt, resulting in a pair of free throws for Virginia’s newest forward.



And here is a traditional box out and rebound off of a missed free throw. Gardner easily boxes out Memphis big man DeAndre Williams and grabs an uncontested rebound. This is a routine play, but it demonstrates Gardner’s strength and technique as a rebounder. Simply put, he is often in the right place at the right time.



Passing: Just as Gardner can dribble like a guard, he is a solid passer as well. That’s a good sign for the new Wahoo, who should be able to kick to talented shooters from the post at UVa. On the play below, Gardner draws all of the attention on a drive to the basket and takes advantage by finding his now open teammate for a quick kick out and an open 3. Gardner would do the same thing a few possessions later, drawing two defenders and kicking out to his left for another made three.



Defense: Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot to evaluate here. ECU doesn’t have many full games available to view Gardner’s defense on a possession-by-possession basis. But in clips, he is often guarding away from the basket, sagging off opposing guards. He can also be seen defending in the post quite a bit,and a nice defensive stop with a post-double can be seen below.



UVa Comparison: Anthony Gill/Justin Anderson Hybrid: In last week’s film review, we compared Franklin to former Virginia standout Kyle Guy. This week, there isn’t as easy a comparison to make, as Gardner is a relatively unique player. But the closest thing to Gardner in UVa’s recent history is Anthony Gill, who had three very productive seasons in Charlottesville from 2014-2016. Gill has been Virginia’s most imposing post presence in the Bennett era. Gardner’s skillset, as well as his ruggedness, is more similar to Gill than any other recent Cavalier. Here’s a clip of Gill backing down a defender and going over his left shoulder with the right hand for a bucket.



And here is the Gardner clip from earlier, where he pulls off a similar move, just starting closer to the basket.



Gardner has the ability to face up defenders and make mid-range jumpers in their face. Here’s a clip of him doing just that, in his dominant performance at Wichita State.



And Gill had that in his arsenal as well.



The ability for post players to face up and knock these shots down just makes it tougher for defenders to stop them. If a defender has to respect the mid-range, it becomes easier for players like Gill and Gardner to pump fake and take that defender off the dribble and get to the rim. Gill was not only strong around the rim with a soft touch but he also showed great timing and instincts to get the better of defenders. On this play, he backs down UNC’s Brice Johnson, goes over the left shoulder, and gets Johnson in the air with a great pump fake. That left Gill to simply make an easy layup off the glass.



Gardner is a similar player and does a great job with pump fakes and subtle moves to get defenders in the air or off balance. Those are the types of things that allow players like Gill and Gardner, often guarded by taller defenders, to score over those opponents in the post. While Gill has the closest skill set to Gardner, and his usage is likely closest to how the ECU transfer will be used at Virginia, there’s another former Cavalier that came up when creating comparisons. Former Virginia wing Justin Anderson is a better athlete and a great outside shooter, but when watching Gardner get downhill in ECU clips, Anderson was the former Wahoo that came to mind. Here’s a clip of Anderson getting downhill off of a turnover against Belmont, ultimately creating a three-point play.



And here’s the strong take to the basket Gardner had against Houston, shown earlier.



Both players can handle the ball well, and had a physical presence at the rim. This and-one for Anderson against Memphis….



Which reminded me of Gardner’s take against Wichita State.



They each have “bull in a china shop” vibes when they get a head of steam and both have the ball-handling skills to take the ball to the rim and the strength to finish those plays against big defenders. The rest of Anderson’s game doesn’t necessarily apply to Gardner, but this is one element of Gardner’s game that offers something that we didn’t see from Gill during his time at UVa.



Final Thoughts

Virginia lost three players in the transfer portal, but Cavalier fans should be thrilled with the additions of Franklin and now Gardner. The ECU transfer is the most productive addition Virginia has ever landed under Bennett and although he didn’t cut his teeth in the ACC, the AAC isn’t a low-major league. Gardner also played well against top competition and made a name for himself around the league. Listen to what Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said about Gardner after his team played the Pirates.



Gardner fills what was probably Virginia’s biggest need: A true post threat who can score around the rim. But he also brings something that UVa could really use next season and that’s toughness. He plays with an edge and that effort will be lauded by Cavalier fans when he starts playing in orange and blue. Gardner fights for loose balls, gets to the free-throw line, and bullies defenders bigger than him. There will be a learning curve, however, particularly on defense. Gardner could really benefit from his time at Virginia, with Bennett likely to take his defense to the next level. The veteran forward will need to learn the pack-line and carve out a role but he has the skillset to excel in UVa’s defense. Gardner will need to adjust to Virginia’s pace and half-court style as well, which will be a big difference from his time at ECU. He was a fantastic and consistent presence for the Pirates. But he has the potential to become even more dominant if he can become an elite defender and potentially develop an outside shot to go with his post play and mid-range game. He doesn’t need to become a sharpshooter, but if defenses have to respect his range even a little bit, Gardner is going to have an easier time getting to the rim, and in all likelihood, the free-throw line. Adding Gardner to the Virginia roster was a home run for Bennett and his staff and Cavalier fans should be excited to see what the former Pirate can do for the Wahoos next season.

