CavsCorner - Film Room: Cavaliers boast a nice rotation of inside backers

Zane Zandier



2019 Review: Zandier was one of Virginia’s most improved players in 2019 and is poised for a big campaign, whenever football returns. He started all 14 games at middle linebacker, playing 855 total snaps on defense. Zandier led the Cavaliers in tackles for the season with 108 total, with 49 solo tackles and 59 assists. He also finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 12.5, recorded five sacks, five pass break-ups, and also hand an interception that was returned 22 yards for a touchdown against Old Dominion. Zandier’s Pro Football Focus grades lag behind his overall production and what we saw on tape in the season review, potentially showings some flaws in the evaluation system. He was one of the lowest-rated defenders on the defense according to PFF, with an overall grade of 53.8 for the season. Part of that grade is missed tackles, where Zandier was credited with 24 on the year. Still, he was an influential and important part of the Virginia defense and was certainly not one of the worst players on the field. In fact, another season like his 2019 campaign will likely get Zandier drafted or at least give him a good shot at a pro career.

Film Review: Zandier is an athletic linebacker who played receiver in high school and has an ability to run down skill players in space. In our first example, playing in his hometown of Pittsburgh, he does a great job reading the play at the snap. Zandier sees the throw going to the receiver out of the backfield, takes a few side steps to his left, and then sprints out to the edge around the blocks set for other defenders and makes a strong tackle.





This play against FSU again shows Zandier read the play and sprint into the hole to make a stop. Reading the motion from the blockers, he sees the play coming his way and as FSU running back Cam Akers moves to try and find an alley, Zandier closes it down and wraps him up for a tackle for loss.





This third play shows another great pass rush, this time on a delayed blitz. Zandier holds his ground at the snap, waits for the play-action fake to be executed, and realizes he has nobody to take out of the backfield on a coverage assignment. So, he takes off for the quarterback, who isn’t quick enough to escape the pressure and is taken down for the sack.





While Zandier is a quick and agile player, he is also plenty strong for his position. Rushing from his middle linebacker spot here, he is engaged by an interior offensive lineman and simply bull rushes through him into the backfield. The result is a sack and a subsequent punt for the Tribe.





Finally, this next play is another great demonstration of Zandier’s ability to fight off of blocks and make plays. Miami runs a jet sweep to tight end Brevin Jordan near the goal line and Zandier reads it correctly, attempting to close off the edge and force the ball carrier towards his fellow defenders. Engaged with a tight end, Zandier shakes off the block and wrangles the ball carrier for a stop at the line of scrimmage.



Nick Jackson



2019 Review: Jackson saw plenty of playing time in his true freshman season and that experience should pay dividends when the Cavaliers take the field again. He was a backup and special teams player initially but was forced into action on defense when senior linebacker Jordan Mack struggled to stay healthy down the stretch and Rob Snyder was already out. Jackson played in eight games total, drawing starts against UNC (when Mack was suspended for the first half for targeting) and in the Orange Bowl (when Mack was injured). Jackson played 235 total snaps across those eight games, including 50 against Clemson and 75 against Florida. The Georgia native finished the season with 28 tackles, more than players like Mandy Alonso, Richard Burney, and Brenton Nelson, among others. Jackson also finished with one tackle for loss and a half sack on nine total pressure plays. He is tougher for PFF to evaluate, having only started one full game, but he posted a decent grade for the season. Jackson put up really solid tackling numbers in most of his performances and his 76.1 tackling grade for the season is one of the better averages on the defense.

Film Review: Our first play of Jackson’s is his first real action after Mack was sent off for targeting against Louisville. Operating on the left side of the defense with Zandier to his right, Jackson correctly reads a stretch play to his side, finds the gap, and fills it quickly before wrapping up the ball carrier for no gain. This was a strong play for a freshman player who had just been inserted into the game moments earlier and he executed his assignment well.





On this play against Virginia Tech, Jackson is in at middle linebacker late in the first half. Just before the snap, you can see him creeping up towards the line of scrimmage and darting into the pile at the snap. Jackson does a great job weaving through traffic, both friend and foe, to find Hendon Hooker and wrap him up in the backfield on a quarterback power play.





With Mack hurt, Jackson saw plenty of action against Florida in the Orange Bowl and played pretty well. Here, he does a great job identifying the play, operating in space, and making a strong tackle. Florida throws a flat pass to his side and Jackson, after taking a few steps back at the snap, shoots up through potential blockers and makes the stop for a limited gain. This is similar to the Zandier play above against Pittsburgh, when he demonstrated the same read-and-react ability.





Here is an example of Jackson rushing the passer. In the second half of the win over Liberty, he's on the right side of the defense and is sent on a blitz off of the left tackle. With nobody there to pick him up, Jackson gets into the backfield and chases Buckshot Calvert to the edge before bringing him down. He may not have the straight-line speed of Zandier but Jackson demonstrates adequate speed here, more than enough to earn the sack.



Matt Gahm



2019 Review: Gahm is technically an outside linebacker but as a player, he is more aligned with Zandier and Jackson than Noah Taylor and Charles Snowden, which is why he shows up in this review piece and not the previous one on edge defenders. Gahm was originally an inside linebacker when he came to Virginia but like many LBs saw his role change during his time in Charlottesville. In 2019, he was a solid performer and perhaps a bit off the radar to some Wahoo fans. Gahm saw action in every game and played 430 total snaps at linebacker. He drew four starts (all coming in the first five games) and finished the season with 36 tackles (5.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks with an interception.

Film Review: Gahm makes most of his plays around the line of scrimmage, but did have one of his biggest plays to date in coverage, coming in last year’s season-opening win over Pittsburgh. On this play, he is lined up off of the left side of the line and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to assume he will be bringing pressure. He reads the defense and knows he can make a quick throw to his left, as the receiver will be inside of his defender on a quick out route. But Gahm did drop into coverage, with a perfect back pedal to the spot, covering up the receiver and making an interception. Pickett never sees Gahm dropping into coverage and throws the ball right to him. After the game, Bronco Mendenhall praised Gahm for his discipline on this assignment, remarking how rarely his players execute that scheme correctly in game action.





The next two examples are both plays against the run. On the first against Duke, Gahm is lined up at outside linebacker, off of the left tackle. He spies the receiver coming in motion towards his side, and sees the handoff for a jet sweep play. Then, he shows his strength and speed as he shakes off a block from the Duke tight end, and blows up the play in the backfield.





This final play shows Gahm blowing up a quarterback run and ending a Virginia Tech drive in the fourth quarter of that game. It doesn’t show up on the clip necessarily, but Tech tried to go with a quick snap here to try to catch the defense off guard but Gahm and Co. were ready. Tech also showed blocking concepts that made him think the play was heading inside but when Gahm identifies Hooker as the ball carrier, he darts back towards the edge and stonewalls him at the line of scrimmage to force a 4th and long.



Final Thoughts



Virginia’s linebacker group, both inside and outside, is arguably the deepest and most-talented position group on the roster. Virginia returns Taylor and Snowden on the edge and Zandier in the middle, and while Mack will be a significant loss after starting all four seasons under Mendenhall, UVa has competent players like Jackson waiting in the wings to replace him. Zandier has the potential for a great senior season, as he becomes the veteran presence at middle linebacker in Mack’s absence. His ability to stop the run and the pass as well as get after the quarterback makes him one of the most important pieces on the defense heading into next season. We also didn’t profile Snyder, the rising senior, in this piece as he missed most of last season with an injury. But he figures to play an important role either as a starter or as a rotational player. Jackson seems like the next man up and a potential starter at the position and while Gahm is used almost exclusively on the edge, he does have the ability to play inside, and UVa likely wouldn’t miss a beat.

