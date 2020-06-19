CavsCorner - Film Room: Digging into UVa's battle at quarterback this fall



Brennan Armstrong: Waiting in the Wings



Background: Armstrong is going into his third season in the program after signing with UVa in 2017. A native of Shelby (OH), he was originally committed to Minnesota before flipping to Virginia during his senior year and enrolling early. The top-ranked quarterback in Ohio’s 2018 class, Armstrong was a three-star recruit and also held offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, North Carolina, and Rutgers, among others. After spending the past two years backing up Bryce Perkins, Armstrong took advantage of the new redshirt rule that allows a player to appear in four games or less and still reserve a year of eligibility. Before spring practice was canceled, he was seen as the de facto starting QB as the natural successor to Perkins. If Armstrong does win the job this fall, he would be the first “traditional” quarterback recruit (i.e. a high school entrant) to start for the Cavaliers in the Bronco Mendenhall era.

Experience: Armstrong has yet to start a game at UVa but has appeared in 11 contests. About half of his work came in relief of Perkins in “garbage time” when the Wahoos were up big or down big in the second half, but he was also called upon for spot duty several times when Perkins went down with an apparent injury. Perkins didn’t miss many plays over his two seasons at the helm but he did have to exit games against Louisville and Georgia Tech in 2018 and Louisville again in 2019 with injuries that looked serious at the time but didn’t end up taking him out of action for long. Armstrong has played a total of 74 snaps thus far, with 47 of them coming across seven games last fall. Most of those came at quarterback but there were a few trick plays where he took a snap on a fake punt look or was deployed as a second QB along with Perkins. More than half of Armstrong’s snaps last season (27) came in the blowout win over W&M when the southpaw got to lead the offense for more than a quarter. As far as “competitive” snaps with the game in the balance, he took 18 total in 2018 with Perkins going down against Louisville and Georgia Tech, and the offense scored points on both occasions. Last year, he was only needed for a pair of snaps against the Cards before Perkins was able to return on the following drive.

Production: Most of Armstrong’s production came in low-leverage situations with a big lead (or deficit in the ACC title game) so there was no need to force the issue. As a result, he took what the defense gave him and put up decent numbers in his limited role. In 2019, Armstrong completed 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown. Three of those throws were on trick plays, two of which were completed. He did throw a pair of interceptions, however, and one of those was returned for a score. On the ground, he didn’t find a lot of success, rushing seven times for 19 yards. In 2018, Armstrong didn’t play nearly as much but actually had some bigger gains than he saw last year. As a true freshman, he rushed nine times for 74 yards, including a 34-yard carry on his first play against Louisville. Through the air, Armstrong attempted just five passes but one of them was a long TD to Joe Reed on a short throw.



Passing Skill Set



Read and React: One thing that stands out about Armstrong when reviewing his snaps is that he is proficient at reading the defense pre-snap and if he gets the look he’s expecting, the ball comes out quickly. Armstrong had such a high completion percentage in part because he was able to determine quickly where the open man would be and simply took what the defense gave him.





On this play (GIF shown below), Armstrong has a 2nd and 10 situation. He has a few short routes to choose from to create a 3rd and manageable on the next play, or perhaps better if someone misses a tackle. At the bottom of the screen, Tavares Kelly is lined up across from a defensive back playing close to the sticks, about 10 yards off the line. Knowing the route combination, Armstrong knows the defensive back is giving Kelly too much space on what will be a five yard hitch route. As soon as the defensive back takes a step backwards at the snap, Armstrong knows he won’t be able to close on the throw, and has an easy decision that leads to a quick completion to create a five yard gain. Armstrong doesn’t even have to look at any other receivers, he just sees the DB take one false step and steps into the throw.





Here is another great example of Armstrong making a pre-snap observation and leveraging the attention paid to the short route into a bigger gain. (Unfortunately this is the best angle we have for this play, though it would be easier to read with an all-22 view.) From the slot, Kelly is going to run a quick out route, stop, and wait for a throw. The defensive back out wide is in zone coverage with Kelly and Hayden Mitchell to account for. By this point in the game, Armstrong had made a bunch of quick-read, short throws on quick comeback routes. The defensive back is reading Armstrong’s eyes, which are on Kelly’s short route. When Kelly stops and presents himself to the quarterback, the DB tries to jump the route. Armstrong can anticipate this pre-snap based on the coverage and UVa’s established tendencies, so when the defensive back crashes down he simply resets and makes a nice, easy throw to Mitchell, who has slipped behind the defensive back and down the sideline. The result is a nice gain and a 1st down.





Touch Throws: Armstrong made a lot of quick, short throws in 2019 and the ball placement on most of them were good to great. Receivers rarely had to do a lot of work to make the catch and he did a nice job using touch to allow receivers to make an easy catch on stop routes, or catch and run on the move.





Here’s a play where Chris Sharp flares out from the backfield into the flat and is uncovered with the defensive back in the nickel coming on a blitz. Armstrong knows that he doesn’t have to rifle the ball into Sharp to complete the pass and simply lofts him an accurate throw that allows him to continue at full speed, catch, and run. A nice recovery from the W&M cornerback prevents a bigger gain.





Below is another nice touch throw. This one is from a fake punt play but the type of play is sort of irrelevant when it comes to accuracy and touch. On this throw, Armstrong puts it on the money to Charles Snowden down the seam. It appears that Snowden looks over the wrong shoulder on the route (he’s not a receiver, after all) and the throw wasn’t a “back shoulder” type of throw, but rather exactly where it was supposed to be placed. Armstrong was throwing to a player that is not normally a pass catcher, so again, throwing a fastball down the seam may not have been the best way to give Snowden a good chance to make the play. The touch he puts on the ball was probably a big help to Snowden as he had to turn his head at the last minute to snag the ball.





Challenging Throws: Armstrong doesn’t have a lot of deep throws on tape, so it’s difficult to evaluate that area of his game. The few throws we do have down the field are solid, however. Another way to evaluate his arm strength is to look at his throws outside the numbers. These often make the difference between average quarterbacks and good ones, and in some cases the difference between a solid college quarterback and a potential pro. On this first play, Armstrong makes an outward throw to Billy Kemp look routine. The ball was out quick and accurate, and didn’t take forever to arrive, which allowed Kemp to turn upfield. This isn’t necessarily Aaron Rodgers-level arm strength but it’s certainly adequate for these types of throws.





This next one is probably the best throw Armstrong has made as a Cavalier. On this 3rd and 10, the priority is moving the chains, and he does that and more. This is just a beautiful ball, thrown from his own 49-yard line and hanging in the air for just under 30 yards, from the center of the field to the sideline. The throw demonstrates outstanding touch and more-than-adequate arm strength, and if the ball hangs up in the air longer Dontayvion Wicks either has a contested catch to make or the play gets broken up. Instead, Armstrong splits the defenders and is on the money, allowing Wicks to make a clean catch and turn up field before shaking off a would-be tackler and heading to paydirt.





Finally, here’s an example of a really tough throw that required some arm strength, accuracy, and intestinal fortitude. Under duress, Armstrong steps into a perfect throw to Terrell Chatman on a post route. The ball came out crisp and got there in a hurry and was perfectly placed. Chatman’s knee came down just before the goal line, robbing Armstrong of what would’ve been his first touchdown of the season.



Running Skill Set



To be a quarterback at Virginia in this staff’s offense, being a good passer is simply not enough. UVa’s “Thorterbacks” are expected to make plays with their legs, and Armstrong has demonstrated an ability to do that in his limited experience.







Effective Scrambler: There aren’t a lot of examples of Armstrong having to make plays through improvisation but we know from watching two years of Perkins that those on-the-fly plays can do wonders for an offense in tough situations. On this first example, Armstrong goes through his progressions and feels the pocket begin to break down before finding a gap up the middle and taking some easy yards.





Here’s another play from Armstrong’s true freshman season. This play came just after he entered the game for a banged-up Perkins and kept the drive alive. On 3rd and 9, Armstrong can’t find anyone open and trusts his instincts to take off. He flashes some excellent athleticism and vision on the run, which led to a 1st down, and just two plays later he threw his first career touchdown pass.





Designed Runs: The ability to scramble is important but it’s not going to be the only time a UVa quarterback is asked to use his legs to move the chains. This first example is a pretty typical read-option look. A lot of Perkins’ designed runs were not necessarily read-option plays, though they may have looked that way. Instead, the decision of whether to keep or handoff was made before the snap, and a fake handoff was simply misdirection. On this play, though, Armstrong appears to make a legitimate read, and the blitzing linebacker crashes down towards Mike Hollins. When he makes that move, Armstrong simply runs by him into the vacated space.





The next clip is a designed quarterback draw where Armstrong again shows great running instincts. On this play, Louisville has several free rushers and Armstrong waits just long enough for them to open up space for him to run but not quite enough time for them to reach him before he takes off. The result is a huge gain for the then true freshman quarterback.



Missed Opportunities



Armstrong didn’t have many negative plays to review but here we’ve highlighted two that were learning opportunities for the sophomore quarterback. On this first, he makes a check at the line on 3rd and 5, seemingly changing route concepts. A good scheme from William & Mary allows for a free blitzer off the edge that he never picks up. The result is a deflected throw that was ultimately intercepted and returned for a touchdown.





The next play is an example of locking in on a primary read. This play is designed to get the ball out quickly to Kelly, who goes in motion from the backfield with two receivers that can block for him. W&M defense diagnoses the play well and converges on Kelly as the ball is thrown. He gets popped on the catch and the play isn’t particularly successful.





In the screenshot below, you can see that the Tribe defense was shifted far to the right anticipating a throw to Kelly, but if Armstrong works back and throws to an open Kemp, the play definitely gains more yards. This is easier said than done, and for all we know Kelly was the primary and only target on the play, but it does show the danger of making too many quick, one-read throws around the line of scrimmage.





Neither of these plays are mistakes that can’t be corrected, and neither are particularly worrisome. A quarterback can only learn so much from standing on the sideline and making these types of mistakes can be a great way to improve.



Keytaon Thompson: The Next Great Transfer QB?



Background: Following three seasons at Mississippi State, Thompson joined the Virginia program as a graduate transfer on May 1st with two years of eligibility remaining starting this fall. A highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, Thompson was the No. 85 overall player in the Rivals150 in 2017. He was the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in that class, ranked behind Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the wayward Tate Martell, currently at Miami. Thompson committed to the Bulldogs early in the recruiting process (December 2015) over offers from Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, among others. At Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans, he was the top-ranked player in the state and accounted for 72 total touchdowns (46 passing and 26 rushing) on the way to a state title.

Experience: As Thompson prepares to embark on the second half of his college career, it’s pretty clear that the first could have gone quite differently under better circumstances. He was recruited to Mississippi State by Dan Mullen, who left for Florida following the 2017 season, which was Thompson’s first in Starkville. After the success Mullen had with current Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott, who led the Bulldogs to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 during the 2014 season, the marriage between Thompson and MSU seemed like a logical one. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, backing up Nick Fitzgerald and eventually taking over for him when he went down late in the season with an injury. He played more than three quarters of the 2017 Egg Bowl against arch-rival Ole Miss and, after Mullen’s departure following that loss, was named the starter for the 2017 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where he out-dualed Lamar Jackson’s Louisville for a 31-27 win. Joe Moorehead replaced Mullen and with Fitzgerald suspended for the 2018 season opener against Stephen F. Austin, Thompson again got the start. But once Fitzgerald returned, Thompson was again relegated to backup duty. Last fall Thompson was in the mix for the job but lost out to Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens, who worked with Moorehead when both of them were in Happy Valley. Thompson entered the transfer portal in August briefly but returned to the program and took a redshirt year. He did appear in one game as a wide receiver, catching one pass for 8 yards. Returning to Starkville last fall was probably a smart move, as transfer options would have been limited, he would have had to sit out that year anyway, and returning allowed him to complete his degree and transfer with immediate eligibility in the spring. Once Mike Leach got the job it was clear that Thompson wouldn’t be in his plans (Leach added a pair of transfers and has a specific type of quarterback that he prefers) and so the junior quarterback re-entered the portal and picked Virginia. When all was said and done, Thompson appeared in 20 games, played 345 snaps, and started two contests at quarterback at MSU, winning both.

Production: Unlike Armstrong, who mostly played in mop-up duty or to briefly spell Perkins for a few plays, Thompson has a legitimate body of work at quarterback when games are in the balance. His pass attempts came in his first two seasons at MSU and show a quarterback with talent that was still figuring out the college game. As a true freshman, he completed 32 of his 66 attempts for 388 yards, with two touchdowns and two INTs. Almost all of that production came in the final two games of the season, when Thompson spelled the injured Fitzgerald. In relief against Ole Miss, he went 13-for-27 for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception. With time to prepare for his first career start, Thompson looked a bit more in control but still completed just 11 of 20 throws for 164 yards with an interception. Perhaps Thompson’s most bizarre stat line came in the 2018 season opener against SFA, when he completed just 13 of his 31 attempts but still threw for 364 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Thompson would attempt just eight more throws in his Bulldog career. As a runner, he was quite productive in both 2017 and 2018. In his freshman year, Thompson rushed 75 times for 446 yards and six touchdowns. His running ability really put Mississippi State over the top in that Gator Bowl win, when he rushed 27 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson showed flashes in the Egg Bowl loss as well, rushing 26 times for 121 yards and a score. He had another big game on the ground the following season against SFA, rushing 10 times for 109 yards and a pair of TDs. Moorehead used Thompson as a runner from time to time in 2018 and he finished the season with 226 yards on 24 carries with four touchdowns.



Passing Skill Set



At the end of his true freshman season when given the reigns, Thompson demonstrated a great deal of raw talent as a passer. He was asked to do quite a lot in those two games at the end of 2017 and showed skills that a lot of quarterbacks simply don’t have. The results weren’t always perfect but considering his youth and lack of experience, there were several promising areas in his throw game.





Patience: The diagrammed play above was Thompson’s first throw in the TaxSlayer Bowl against Louisville. On this snap, his top target is his big tight end, highlighted in yellow at the top of the screen. He has a running back running a wheel route out of the backfield and a slot receiver working back across the field from right to left. On his left side, he has two receivers covered by three defenders. In the graphic, you can see Thompson’s eyes focused on the left side of the field, holding his defenders there, and moving the two defenders in the middle of the field to that side. That opens up single coverage with no help on the right side for his tight end. Thompson works back across to find his primary target has the space he needs to make the catch, and the result is a throw on the money and a 28-yard gain. The ability to manipulate a defense with your eyes and have the patience to wait for the route you want to come open is something often seen in veteran quarterbacks. Thompson also remains calm in the pocket here and delivers a strike.





Here’s another example of his patience in the pocket. Thompson has a crossing route he wants to hit coming from right to left but knows that he needs to wait for the receiver to cross behind the defenders into open space, or the throw is too risky. He times the throw well and hits his man in stride.





Arm Strength: It isn’t everything for a quarterback but not having arm strength certainly is. Thompson’s mechanics aren’t flawless but he has a rocket arm that can often make up the difference if the ball comes out a little too late. Here’s an example of a quick slant throw off of a play-action look, where the ball gets out in a hurry. The ball is snapped with 4:55 left in the quarter,and the catch is made about 10 yards from the throw point at 4:53. Not a lot of time wasted there.





Thompson took a lot more deep shots at Mississippi State than Perkins or Armstrong did for Virginia last year. Per PFF data, some 32 of his 105 pass attempts were 20+ yards down field, or just over 30 percent. He completed nine of those attempts for 309 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. For comparison, Armstrong has just one career throw over 20 yards (the TD throw to Wicks) and Perkins threw 20+ yards 104 times on 845 total attempts, or just over 12 percent. While a lot of that is simply differences in scheme, and the fact that Thompson seemed to have better sustained pass protection, Thompson does have a big arm and is certainly more comparable to Kurt Benkert than Perkins when it comes to deep ball ability. The pass below fell incomplete but notice how effortless this throw comes out before going nearly 60 yards in the air. Notice too how close he was to hitting the receiver in stride. Keep in mind that Thompson hadn’t been working with the starting receivers for too long before this game, so he probably didn’t have the route timing nailed down.





Stand and Deliver: Another item that stood out when reviewing Thompson is his ability to stand tall in the pocket and make difficult throws, even with pressure in his face. This is something that a lot of young quarterbacks struggle with but he never really seemed rattled by pressure around him and made some really confident throws down the middle. This first example is exactly that sort of scenario. Louisville blitzes up the middle on 3rd down and Thompson sees this and knows where his easy throw will be. First, he has to deal with a low snap (he had a bunch of these in my review) and deals with it easily. Then he rifles one across the middle into the oncoming blitz, and delivers a well-thrown ball.





This next one is another great example of patience as the pocket begins to collapse. It’s clear that Thompson has a read in mind, as he takes a step forward to make a throw, but instead of forcing it, he hops back and waits a beat. When the receiver gets enough space across the middle, Thompson fires it to him as the pocket begins to collapse on him.





This next throw is probably my favorite one I saw him make in my review, and one that even great quarterbacks struggle to complete at times. Mississippi State is trailing late in this game and Thompson needs to make something happen. He has a seam route on this play that he wants to throw, but first he goes through progressions and works back to the middle of the field. This route is going to take some time to develop and his tackles have struggled to contain Ole Miss’ ends during the game. But he stands tall and delivers a perfect throw over the defender’s head and hits the receiver in stride. The degree of difficulty on this throw is high but Thompson seemed very comfortable making it. This wasn’t a situation where he ran out of options and forced one in there and got lucky.



Running Skill Set



While Thompson has a very promising set of passing skills, his ability as a runner is what stands out on tape. After watching just a few runs, it’s obvious why Virginia's coaches would target Thompson and why he’d be a great fit for their quarterback model.

Thorterback: Thompson’s film shows a player with outstanding burst, ball-carrier vision, toughness, and speed. MSU’s offense under Mullen ran quite a few designed quarterback runs and Thompson excelled in that area. On this first play, a designed quarterback draw, MSU overloads the right side of the field with four receivers, leaving no defenders on the back side. Thompson plants his foot and uses his speed to get around the tackle, and then shows how tough he is to bring down in space.



This second run (below) is a similar design but from a different look. Thompson looks like he wants to bounce it outside but when he sees the hole between the tackle and the guard, he plants his foot and makes a quick cutback. The defenders at the second level are in a decent position to close the gap and make a stop, but Thompson darts through the hole quickly and is off and running for a 31-yard gain.





If this next play doesn’t get UVa fans excited about Thompson then I don’t know what will. This was a pass play that turned into a scramble and showcases all of Thompson’s running abilities. He shows great vision and instincts to roll into space on the right side, around the blockers at the line of scrimmage. He has a one-on-one with a linebacker in space, and with a quick juke move puts him on the ground. The next defender tries to absorb the blow from Thompson to make the tackle and also ends up on the ground. Even the third defender that ultimately gets him out of bounds can’t bring him down. So much of what Perkins did as a runner was improvisation, making things happen when plays broke down. This is just one example but Thompson may just have that escapability gene himself.





Red Zone Weapon: Like Perkins, Thompson is a great asset to an offense in the red zone and around the goal line. On the play below, a typical quarterback power play, he wastes no time and hits the second level of the defense quickly. As defenders converge to stop him short of the goal line, he runs right through them and into the end zone.





This final example is a two-point conversion bootleg play that Thompson takes himself. The defensive end (now a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, I might add) takes a great angle and Thompson just runs right by him and away. There aren’t any easy throws to make, so he simply out-races the defense to the edge and rolls in for the conversion.



Missed Opportunities



As we did with Armstrong, we found a few Thompson plays that served as learning experiences. This first one was his very first snap after entering the Egg Bowl when Fitzgerald went down. He takes a deep shot into coverage and there’s no way to know what he was seeing that made him throw the ball. The receiver is completely covered up and the ball is overthrown and intercepted by the deep safety. It almost seems like a throw he was determined to make before the snap, and simply didn’t get the defensive look he was expecting. This throw was nearly three years ago, and likely symptomatic of a young quarterback trying to do too much when coming in off the bench.

The next play (below) is an example of waiting too long to throw. We praised Thompson’s patience in the pocket above but there were several plays, particularly in the bowl game, where he held the ball a bit too long and had to deal with pressure or the throwing lane closed up. This play below is an example of the latter. The route concept is a pretty standard one for a rolling pocket play and Thompson is looking to hit the deeper option. But he waits too long to throw and the defensive back is on the route. That little step up into the throw before he lets it go gave the defensive back enough time to close on the route, which has nowhere to go with the sideline approaching, and make the interception. If Thompson is a bit more anticipatory on this throw, he makes it a second earlier before the receiver has fully made his break for the sideline, and maybe it’s a completion, or no worse than incomplete.



Final Thoughts



1. Armstrong is likely the safer choice. It’s a limited sample size but I went in looking for holes in Armstrong’s game (same with Thompson) and came out quite impressed. Some of the things that impressed me most about him are little things, like command of the huddle and pre-snap communication. I don’t think UVa has had a single procedural penalty with him behind center, which speaks volumes for his knowledge of the offense and comfort in it. The coaching staff also seemed to give him the full playbook rather than a watered-down look, or simply asking him to hand off over and over again. He also made changes at the line of scrimmage before several plays, something that many veteran starters in college football don’t have the license to do. Armstrong might not be an elite athlete but he’s more than capable as a runner. He makes his decisions quickly and has enough wiggle to make defenders miss in space. I wish I had more to review on deeper throws, however. So many of his throws were quick and to his credit the ball got out in a hurry, and almost every throw was accurate. Armstrong clearly has a great understanding of the offense and didn’t put the team in harm’s way very often. If UVa feels really good about what the Hoos have around the quarterback position, on both sides of the ball, then Armstrong might be the preference as he seems proficient at moving the chains and staying on schedule, with less upside.

2. Thompson is the most-talented QB prospect UVa has had under Mendenhall. Thompson, on the other hand, is all upside. He comes in at a disadvantage not knowing the offense, which will be his third since starting his collegiate career. He also doesn’t know the receivers and will need to develop timing and chemistry with them and the offensive line. Thompson also didn’t play quarterback at all last year, at least not in a game, so our evaluation of him relies on game footage from the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018. Having said all of that, he is talented enough to win the job and excel at Virginia. I came away very impressed with his tools and it’s easy to see why he was ranked so high coming out of high school. He has the size, he has speed, and he has a big arm. But he also has intangibles that I was impressed by. He isn’t afraid to take a hit. In fact, he almost relishes in running defenders over. He is a competitive passer who doesn’t shy away from difficult throws, either. It’s easy to see comparisons to Perkins in his game and there are some differences as well. Perkins had an unbelievable knack for avoiding danger and making something out of nothing. Thompson didn’t have as many of those plays on tape, as most of his successful runs were by design. But that doesn’t mean he can’t escape danger and he certainly has the gifts to make plays happen. Thompson is probably close to Perkins in raw speed and is a bit more physically imposing. He was a tough task for defenses on the goal line, where he scored many of his rushing touchdowns. And while Perkins made plenty of tough throws and threw a catchable ball, there’s no doubt that Thompson out-paces him in overall arm strength and is no worse on accuracy or ball placement.

3. This should be a competitive battle for QB1 and both may play. Mendenhall has said many times that you need two quarterbacks to be successful and make it through a season in the ACC. After reviewing both Armstrong and Thompson, I feel comfortable saying that UVa has two good quarterback options. If Armstrong wins the job, I feel good about Thompson coming in and having packages that allow him to uses his talents and move the ball. If Thompson wins the job, Armstrong knows the offense inside and out, and we’ve seen him come in off the bench and have success moving the team already. Regardless of who starts for Virginia on Labor Day against Georgia, both quarterbacks could have a role and maybe the competition rages on through the season. That’s not ideal, obviously, but with both QBs having two-plus years of eligibility remaining, the decision is one that could have a significant impact on the trajectory of the program. There’s also a scenario where Armstrong is the starter but Thompson has special packages designed for him to come in, particularly designed quarterback runs, where he has a balance of speed and power that Armstrong can’t quite match. UVa has had some fine quarterback play in the four years since Mendenhall and Robert Anae came to Charlottesville. And whether Thompson or Armstrong trot out to lead the offense first in Atlanta, there are many reasons to be confident that the Wahoos found another Thorterback that can lead the offense into the next decade of Cavalier football.

