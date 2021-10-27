Film Room: Hoos put Thompson's versatility to good use





Against Georgia Tech on Saturday night, UVa overcame a slow start and survived a shaky finish, with a pretty dominant performance in the middle. The Wahoos trailed by 13 before going on a 48-14 run to nearly put the game out of reach, before the Yellow Jackets closed the way they started, with 13 straight points.

Virginia’s offense was once again dominant, racking up over 600 yards and 48 points for the second straight week. There was improvement shown on defense at times, but still plenty to work on as the Hoos gave up 40 points for the second time this year.

In today’s film room, we take a look at one thing we liked and one that we didn’t like from Saturday night’s 48-40 win.



