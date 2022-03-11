First-years off to fast starts in UVa lineup





Under different circumstances, Ethan Anderson would have been looking ahead to his final year of high school.

But Anderson made the decision to reclassify and forgo that senior year at Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, and instead sign to play baseball at Virginia. That’s why last summer, Anderson found himself in Burlington, Vermont, on a summer ball roster stocked largely with college veterans.

In recent years, the UVa coaching staff has started sending incoming first-year position players off to play summer ball prior to arriving in Charlottesville to begin their college careers. Anderson and two other UVa freshmen, Justin Rubin and Anthony Stephan, were teammates on the Vermont Lake Monsters of the eight-team Futures League in New England. Anderson believes they were the only three players on the roster without college experience.

“And I was only 17 in the summer,” recalled Anderson, ”so I’ve got guys that are five, six years older than me.”

Eight months later, Anderson and the unbeaten Wahoos getting ready for his first weekend of ACC play against Duke in Durham, NC. The switch-hitter, who has driven in at least one run in each of his last six starts and has three home runs in the last five games, is just one of the freshmen who have contributed to UVa’s 12-0 start.

First-year leadoff hitter Griff O’Ferrall enters the weekend third in the country with 21 runs scored. Casey Saucke has opened his college career with a 10-game hitting streak and is hitting a team-best .500. Colin Tuft has scored a run in all nine of his starts.

“They’re what I like to call fearless,” Devin Ortiz said of his first-year UVa teammates. “They go up there, they’re taking advantage of their opportunity.”

All four of those freshmen spent last summer accelerating the adjustment to college baseball by playing summer ball. Tuft saw limited time with the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken League. Saucke played in 30 games for the Niagara Power of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. O’Ferrall played in that same league, earning player of the year honors after hitting .404 with 29 stolen bases and 27 RBI in 42 games for the Auburn Doubledays.

O'Ferrall credits that experience for easing the transition when he arrived at UVa a few weeks later. The Wahoos' shortstop and leadoff hitter, O'Ferrall is hitting .372 and has reached base in all 12 games, and has only committed a pair of errors in the infield.

He's not comfortable yet, O'Ferrall conceded after a four-hit day against Penn State last weekend, but he's more comfortable than he felt on opening day two weeks earlier.

"Everything is a level up here," O'Ferrall explained. "You're not comfortable right away because everyone is that much better."

After hitting .427 with eight doubles, five home runs and 32 RBI in 29 games last summer, Anderson was named All-Futures League at catcher and the Lake Monsters team MVP. Perfect Game declared him the top pro prospect in the league. He posted those final numbers despite a 2-for-14 start to the summer, ending his stint in Vermont with hits in 17 straight games before an 0-for-3 finale.

“The competition there, I mean, everyone’s good. Everyone’s locating positions,” Anderson said. “At the beginning I failed, but it showed me how much I had to work to be good at the next level.”

UVa head coach Brian O’Connor believes it’s that experience—playing against a higher level of competition than in high school or travel ball, encountering some challenges and being forced to make adjustments—that makes those summer ball stints so valuable to incoming freshmen.

“They get their tails kicked like they never have before. It humbles them really quickly,” he explained. “It’s the struggle they go through that is really, really good, because that’s what’s gonna happen here. And it kind of accelerates that and makes them figure it out.”

Saucke called his time with Niagara “a great initiation” to college—not just at the ballpark, but as his first experience living away from home. Like his teammates, he mentioned the speed of the game as the biggest on-field adjustment. Summer ball was also where he started to get a sense of the in-game adjustments required to succeed in college baseball.

The game continued to slow down for Saucke and his fellow first-years after they applied those summer ball lessons last fall. They learned the approach at the plate that the coaching staff preached, honed those in-game adjustments. Veterans like Ortiz and fellow fifth-year Alex Tappen provided guidance.

Take Saucke’s day in the Hoos’ 10-2 win over George Washington: After striking out on three pitches with the bases loaded his first time up, he came back with a two-run single and a leadoff double his next two times at the plate.

“Just being out on the field and playing at this level with the same type of guys around me, the same level of players, it slows the game down every day,” Saucke said afterward. “And every time I’m out here, it slows down every day.”

Anderson took aim at the overhang beyond the UVa bullpen in right field with his third homer of the season in that win on Tuesday, a two-run bomb in the fifth inning. He’s hitting .375 with 13 RBI and a .719 slugging percentage in 10 games, with five starts at first base and two as the designated hitter.

Virginia has had at least two freshmen in the starting lineup for each game this spring, at least three in the last 11. That’s not likely to change this weekend when the Wahoos face Duke, giving those first-years their first taste of ACC baseball. It’s another milestone for those UVa first-years who were still playing high school baseball a year ago—and in Anderson’s case, could still be playing at that level this spring.

“Yeah, this still moves faster than the summer,” Anderson said, “but at least I had a glimpse of it, where I’m not just jumping in from high school and I’m able to take little baby steps in.”



