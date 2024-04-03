Virginia’s season is two weeks in the rear view now and the Wahoos find themselves in the thick of transfer portal and late/recruiting season. They need several key qualities for next year’s roster but how they go about finding that talent depends on a few key factors and how much space they have to work with.

Today, we’re taking a look at five key thoughts we have about the current construction of the roster, and how the coaching staff goes about building on what they have and replacing what they’ve lost prior to the 2024-25 season.





1. UVa’s portal recruiting (and late 2024 recruiting) will be heavily determined by how many players leave the roster.

As of late Tuesday night, UVa hasn’t had any players enter the transfer portal or the NBA Draft. That means, with the departures of Reece Beekman, Jordan Minor and Jake Groves, and two incoming freshmen signees, UVa has one spot to play with when looking at potential roster additions.

Keep in mind, of course, that the staff has a better idea of what players are going to do than the general public would. For example, they may know that Ryan Dunn plans to enter the NBA Draft and whether he’ll simply test the waters or is planning to stay in the draft and begin his pro career. They’ll also have a good idea what the rest of the roster is doing, and with every passing day and no portal entries it becomes more likely that the roster remains intact barring a change of heart.

Let’s assume that Dunn goes pro and no other changes happen, so UVa has two scholarships to work with in the offseason. The Hoos would bring back nearly all of their bench, and would have to replace two bonafide starters and another part-time starter. The departing players account for four of their top five scorers and two of the best defenders in the country. Beekman, Dunn, Minor, and Groves also accounted for a good number of steals, blocks, assists and rebounds, and Groves was one of the team’s top two shooters.

That’s a lot of production and experience out the door, and not many scholarships available to find replacements. Obviously the returnees will need to step up and improve and replace a good amount of the production lost on both ends of the floor. But with limited scholarships open, UVa also has to make them count in the portal. The staff probably can’t afford to take role players or depth options or players that aren’t two-way talents. Things can change, and players can decide to leave, but for now, they have to operate as if everyone will return unless/until they know otherwise.





2. Beekman’s departure will leave big shoes to fill.

When looking at those players heading out, Beekman will be the biggest loss by far. He was a veteran two-way player that could shut down opposing guards and manufactured a good amount of offense despite that not necessarily being the strength of his game.

Looking at what UVa has on the roster, there’s a lot of unknowns and no obvious heir to Beekman’s throne. Dante Harris’ first season at UVa saw him play mostly as Beekman’s backup, and we didn’t see a lot this year that showed that he’s ready to take the starting job. Harris was not a very efficient offensive player when he did get opportunities, shooting just 28 percent from the field. UVa also has redshirt freshman Christian Bliss, who sat out this season after reclassifying up a year and then had planned surgery during the season. Perhaps Bliss will be ready to take command of the offense, joining former freshman point guards Kihei Clark and London Perrantes who did the same, but that may be ambitious. Elijah Gertrude could play some at point guard potentially, but again, that’s a projection. Andrew Rohde can control the ball in the halfcourt, but probably isn’t the prototypical point guard Tony Bennett wants running the show in the backcourt or on defense.

Virginia has several needs this offseason, but someone that can both score and run the offense and distribute may be chief among them.





3. UVa needs more offense, and in particular, better shooting.

The offense had its moments in 2023-24 but was mostly inefficient and downright bad down the stretch. The Wahoos finished outside the top-200 nationally in offensive efficiency and had a few key deficiencies, with no dominant post scorer and really just one player who could slash to the rim and create a bucket there. But the biggest problem was the lack of threats to score from the perimeter.

The overall 3-point shooting number wasn’t terrible, at 35.8 percent. But looking deeper, the lack of shooting caused more problems, and the shooting percentage doesn’t tell the story. UVa only took 32.6 percent of its shots from deep, which ranked 294th nationally. The Hoos couldn’t get quality 3s consistently, because a quality 3 had to be taken by two players, Isaac McKneely or Groves, and opponents knew it. So teams could cut off driving lanes, pack it in, and make an effort to guard McKneely and Groves hard on the 3-point line. And down the stretch, it worked for opponents. As a result, UVa struggled to score from anywhere on the floor.

McKneely is penciled into the 24-25 roster but as of now he’ll be asked to do even more next year, with Groves and Beekman (who wasn’t a great 3-point shooter but would take them) gone. Perhaps UVa can lean on Taine Murray more, and Rohde shoots it better, or Gertrude breaks out, or one of the freshmen come in and make a bunch of 3s. But that’s all wishcasting at this point, outside of maybe a bigger role for Murray. Virginia has other needs, like the aforementioned point guard, but perhaps the staff can find a player that can cover one of those needs and shoot. Because otherwise, it’s hard to imagine this offense is going to be much better, if at all.





4. Don’t assume incoming first years are going to fix any issues.

This is an annual caution to UVa fans. It’s okay to be excited or intrigued about a freshman crop and be hopeful that they’ll be the next great group of Wahoos. But for the most part, those hopes aren’t realized in Year 1.

Looking at the freshmen on this year’s team: Blake Buchanan played a good deal and showed flashes, but also struggled on both ends plenty and has work to do going into Year 2. And really, he played a lot because he had to, given the lack of depth in the frontcourt. Gertrude was planning to redshirt after an injury during his senior year of high school, but the shirt was burned when Harris got hurt. He played sparingly, and had a lot of DNP’s. Bliss and forward Anthony Robinson of course redshirted.

Every group is different but it’s pretty typical that Bennett’s first-years either redshirt or play sparingly off the bench. A guy like McKneely, who was ready to contribute offensively from Day 1, can be an exception. He scored 6.7 points per game as a freshman, and that’s the highest output since Kyle Guy’s 7.5 ppg in 2016-17.

Perhaps Jacob Cofie and Ishan Sharma will break the mold, but history says that one of them could redshirt, and even if neither does, it’s somewhat unlikely they’ll play a major role next year. And anyone counting on either of them to come in and fix any of the problems this roster has is likely being too optimistic. That simply hasn’t happened here, but perhaps this roster needs so many different things that one or both freshmen are counted on to play more than previous first years.





5. The 2024-25 season may be a test case in stability and development vs overall talent.

There have been plenty of stories written (including on this website) and thoughts offered on why UVa has slid a bit as a program since the title. The Hoos are still winning games but not really competing at the top of the sport over the past five years. Some say it’s talent, some say it’s recruiting, some say it’s the portal, some say it’s NIL. It’s certainly some combination of all of those things, but if the roster stays as is, with few departures, we’re going to find out if Bennett can take this roster, keep them together, and get better results.

As our fearless board moderator David Spence said to me the other day, there aren’t a ton of examples of players making massive leaps year over year that hadn’t already demonstrated immense promise in the early stages of their career. That applies to a player like Guy or Ty Jerome, who had smaller roles early on but you could still see the upside and what was coming. McKneely’s freshman-to-sophomore leap was similar too. But outside of those examples, and a few more further back, players have gotten better in subsequent years but seem to be marginally better versions of their prior-years selves.

So if that’s true, where does that leave this roster, which needs to find ways to produce more, but might be riding with what they’ve got, for the most part?

Simply put, the guys on the roster have to be better. That starts with Buchanan, who should be the top guy in the post, and Rodhe, who flashed offensive ability as a freshman at St. Thomas but didn’t bring that scoring to Charlottesville this year. UVa has to get something from the rest of the roster too, on both ends of the floor.

Bennett has an opportunity to show that if he can keep a roster tougher, even a flawed one as this certainly is, he can get better results from them in their second year together and beyond. But next season also has the potential to show that you can keep players together for a long time but if they don’t improve drastically, or don’t have the key skills that great teams have, the program will struggle to see significantly better results.

The best possible outcome probably requires a blend of both. They need better from what they have and they need to go out and find better, too. Whether the Wahoos get it from the portal or the existing roster they need the following before next season tips off:

- A trustworthy point guard who can score, distribute and defend, the way Bennett expects them to.

- More production around the rim, from guards and from the frontcourt players.

- More shooting, better shooting, and more consistent shooting.

- A defensive game-changer who can defend in space, and create steals or blocks. Basically, Ryan Dunn or a replacement for Ryan Dunn.

If they find all of that, they can be pretty good. If they don’t, they’ll probably be worse, given the amount of experience lost.



