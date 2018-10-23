After getting another Coastal Division win last weekend in Durham, UVa returns home for the start of a three-game homestand when the Tar Heels arrive in Charlottesville this Saturday afternoon (12:20 p.m., Raycom).

The Wahoos (5-2, 3-1 ACC) and the Heels (1-5, 1-3) will be renewing the South's Oldest Rivalry in the 123rd meeting between the two schools dating back to 1892. While Carolina comes in with a 63-55-4 lead in this series, the Tar Heels and Cavaliers are on opposite ends of the Coastal right now.

Larry Fedora's program has struggled mightily in 2018, first due to a number of player suspensions related to the selling of Jordan-brand gear and then with a number of injuries that have popped up throughout the season. Still, it's a talented roster and one that should have more than just one win to this point.

So, what should fans expect from the Heels? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this weekend's matchup against Carolina.





