After getting a big win last Saturday night against then-No. 16 Miami, UVa heads back out on the road this weekend when the Cavaliers travel to Durham to face Coastal Division rival Duke on Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., RSN).

The Hoos (4-2, 2-1 ACC) have a game up on Duke (5-1, 1-1) in the standings but this just about all of the inner-division matchups at this point serve as elimination games of short. With four more ACC games to play after this weekend, Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers sit in a great spot.

But they'll need to bring the defense they've played the last few years against the Blue Devils with them to Wallace Wade because David Cutcliffe has a solid group on his hands.

So, what should fans expect from the Blue Devils? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this weekend's matchup in Durham.