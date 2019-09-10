After opening up on the road, the Cavaliers returned to the Commonwealth last Saturday for their home opener. But the "real" opener of sorts for some fans comes this weekend, when No. 25 UVa will play host to Florida State on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ACCN).

Though they remain ACC foes, the two teams haven't played each other since 2014 and this will be FSU's first trip to Scott Stadium since 2010. And this renewal of the series pits two teams that appear to be at different spots along their rebuilds. While Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is back in the Associated Press Top 25 and looking to get a W as a ranked team for the first time since 2007 while the Noles (1-1, 0-0 ACC) not only opened with a loss to Boise State but then needed OT and a missed extra point to beat Louisiana-Monroe in OT..

So, what should Virginia fans expect from the Seminoles? As we do each week during the season, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this week's matchup in Charlottesville.



