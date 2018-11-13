After finally rounding out its non-conference slate with a 45-24 win over Liberty this past weekend, UVa returns to league action this weekend as a part of it's two-game road stint to close out the regular season with a matchup at Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., RSN).

The Wahoos (7-3, 4-2 ACC) are technically still in the hunt in the Coastal Division, needs wins over the Jackets and then next week against Virginia Tech along with two losses by Pitt in order to make it to the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

That means that this weekend's matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium is not only a chance for the Cavaliers to get to eight wins for only the second time since 2007. To get there, they will have to beat Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3), which is closing out is ACC slate this weekend against their longtime conference rivals.

So, what should fans expect from the Jackets? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this weekend's matchup in the Flats.



