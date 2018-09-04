After rolling to a season-opening win over Richmond on Saturday at home, UVa heads out for the first time this season to take on an intriguing Indiana Hoosiers squad in Bloomington on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., BTN). While the Wahoos made it look easy most of the night against the Spiders, IU went on the road and took care of Florida International this weekend in a 38-28 win.

The rematch between the Cavaliers and Hoosiers is made all the more interesting by the injuries and somewhat chaotic nature of the start of the season at IU. Head coach Tom Allen went into the opener without his top back and then lost his top backup, Cole Gest, for the rest of the year. In addition, the quarterback competition proved enough to chase Arizona transfer Brandon Dawkins out of town.

As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this week’s matchup against the Hoosiers.



