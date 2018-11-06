After a Friday matchup with Pitt, UVa takes a break from ACC play this weekend when the Wahoos finally close out their non-conference schedule with a matchup against FBS independent Liberty on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m., RSN).

The Cavaliers (6-3, 4-2 ACC) are no longer at the top of the Coastal but they don't need to worry about that for at least this week. Facing the Flames (4-4) for the first time in school history, there's a lot that UVa needs to get right before heading out on the road for its final two games of the season.

That means that Saturday afternoon's matchup with Liberty will be Senior Day for a host of Wahoos but it'll be the first of two big BCS matchups for the Flames, who will travel to Auburn next weekend.

So, what should fans expect from Liberty? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this week's matchup against the Flames.



