After heading out to Nashville for a "home" game and coming back home with a 45-31 victory, UVa returns to Scott Stadium this Saturday afternoon when the Wahoos are set to open ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (12:30 p.m., RSN).

It'll be an interesting challenge for the Cavaliers (2-1) as they look to snap a three-game losing streak to the Cards (2-1), who are obviously looking to replace one of the most electric players in college football history. UL hasn't exactly had a great start in that endeavor, as it appears Bobby Petrino is already in them midst of changing quarterbacks after the Cardinals looked listless in spots early in the season. As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this week’s matchup against the Cardinals.



5. OT Mekhi Becton

Many UVa fans probably remember his as “the one that got away” and Bronco Mendenhall even admitted that much this week. But Louisville fans know Becton as their starting left tackle, and one of the bright spots on an offense that has struggled mightily at times this season. Becton, a sophomore, has already started 13 games at tackle during his Louisville career, and has quickly become the team’s most dependable lineman. According to Pro Football Focus’ grading system, he has been the best performer on Louisville’s offense this season and has the highest cumulative season grade on the entire team. Per PFF's data, Becton hasn’t been responsible for a single sack this season or even allowed a defender to hit the quarterback at all. The Richmond native did make an impact that nobody could’ve anticipated coming into the season, however. The 6-foot-7, 355 pounder was given a goal line carry in the win over Indiana State, and made the most of it, scoring a touchdown. It remains to be seen whether Becton will continue to impact the game in that way, but it certainly wouldn’t make UVa fans feel good to see him reach the end zone at Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



4. DE Jarrett Jackson

One of several true freshmen to make an early impact for the Cardinals this season, Jackson is not yet listed as a starter on the depth chart but he has clearly made his mark. Playing 67 snaps through three games, he has the highest grade of any Louisville defender, according to PFF. On the year, Jackson has 12 tackles (good for sixth on the team) and has a team-high two sacks. And all of that production comes despite the fact that Jackson has only played 31 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. UVa’s offensive line has struggled in pass protection at times this season and needs to show some improvement in that area as they turn to ACC play. Jackson, along with the rest of Louisville’s defensive line, will be looking to put pressure on Bryce Perkins and prevent him from making easy throws like he was able to do routinely against Ohio last weekend.



3. RB Dae Williams

Louisville’s ground attack has plenty of options to carry the load and as a team have been pretty successful over the past two games. It’s easy to excuse Louisville’s 16-rushing yard effort against a dominant Alabama defense in the opener but in the two games that followed, the Cards rushed 76 times for 403 yards and four touchdowns. Although Petrino has the luxury to split up the carries between several backs and ride the hot hand, Williams has been the most successful back this season. Through three games, he leads all running backs with 65 yards on 19 carries with a team-high two rushing touchdowns as well. Both of Williams’ scores came in last week’s win over Western Kentucky, the first multi-score performance of his career. Almost all of Williams’ production this season came in that win over WKU and the sophomore drew praise from his head coach in the postgame press conference. As a freshman, Williams didn’t see the field until the Cardinals’ eighth game last fall but finished the season with 235 yards and three scores, averaging 6.18 yards per carry. He had probably his best day of the season against Virginia when he rushed 15 times for 88 yards and a TD, all season highs for the then freshman tailback. Williams is one of several players who should receive carries on Saturday but the 6-foot-2, 232 pounder will be looking to repeat his performance from last season’s game against the Hoos.



2. WR Jaylen Smith

Although he’s had a bit of a slow start to the 2018 campaign, there is no doubt that Virginia will need to account for Smith in this game. UVa’s players and fans alike should need no introduction after Smith's performances against the Cavaliers in each of the past two meetings. In 2015, he hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass to end UVa’s upset bid in the final minute of the game. And then last year, Smith made an incredible one-handed touchdown grab in the end zone to all but put the game out of reach after UVa kept in close for a half. Smith as just six catches for 98 yards and one touchdown through three games this year but is still his team's leader in receptions and receiving yards. He came into 2018 after an excellent junior season when he hauled in 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns. Smith has caught a pass in 25 consecutive games and has five career 100-plus yard receiving performances under his belt. The senior wideout has more than 2,000 receiving yards in his and was a preseason All-ACC selection this summer. Simply put, Smith is the best receiver UVa has faced to date.



1. QB Malik Cunningham