After dropping their first league game, the Wahoos moved to 3-2 on the year heading into their open week. Now, UVa must prepare to face one of the nation's best when the No. 16-ranked Miami Hurricanes come to Charlottesville this Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The Canes (5-1, 2-0 ACC) may have opened the season with a disappointing 33-17 loss to LSU but they have responded well, blowing out their next four opponents before coming back to beat rivals Florida State 28-27 this past weekend. Head coach Mark Richt made a change at quarterback and thus far, it's paid off. But it's the defensive line in front of a standout unit that really makes things go for the Hurricanes. Not only is Miami currently among the national leaders in creating turnovers but the team also boasts one of the best overall defenses in the country.

So, what should fans expect from the Canes? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this weekend's matchup against The U.



