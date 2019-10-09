After taking the first of its two idle weeks, No. 20 UVa is back on the gridiron this Friday night when the Wahoos take their unblemished ACC record on the road to Miami Gardens to face the Hurricanes (8 p.m., ESPN).

In what will likely be a big test for the offensive line, the Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) are looking to get closer to what Bronco Mendenhall and his staff want to see both in terms of protection and in the running game.



But Miami, fresh off a disappointing 42-35 home loss to Coastal rival Virginia Tech, is hoping to get back on track. At 2-3, the Canes are sputtering a bit in Manny Diaz’s first season at the helm.



So, what should UVa fans expect from The U? As we do each week during the season, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this Friday’s matchup.





