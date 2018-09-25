After moving to 3-1 on the year and picking up their a win in their league opener last weekend, the Wahoos hit the road this Saturday when UVa travels to Raleigh to face NC State (12:20 p.m., Raycom).

Though these are long-time ACC foes, the two teams haven't played on the gridiron since 2012 when the Cavaliers stunned the Pack 33-6, one of just four wins that season and the lone victory away from Scott Stadium until the 34-20 win at Duke in 2016.

Much has changed for both Virginia and NC State (3-0) since that November afternoon. Both programs have new coaches and likely see the other program as something more akin to an out-of-conference opponent given the realities of expansion-era scheduling.

Still, Dave Doeren and the Pack have come on in recent years even though this will be his first matchup against UVa in his sixth year as State's head coach. The Cavaliers are the final team that Doeren will face for the first time since arriving on Tobacco Road.

So, what should fans expect from the Wolfpack? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this week’s matchup against NCSU.



