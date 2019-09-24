After needing to overcome its largest deficit since 2002, No. 18 UVa is 4-0 for the first time in 15 years and making its first ever trip to South Bend this Saturday when the Cavaliers face No. 10 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC).

In what is the first time at Notre Dame Stadium for pretty much everyone at UVa outside of Bronco Mendenhall, the Hoos will be looking to do something no team in the ACC has ever done: Beat a ranked Irish team on the road. The league is winless in 20 attempts thus far.

So, what should Virginia fans expect from the Fighting Irish? As we do each week during the season, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this weekend’s matchup.



