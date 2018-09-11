After failing to come all the way back at Indiana and dropping its first game of the season, UVa will be back at it this Saturday when the Wahoos face the Ohio Bobcats (4:30 p.m., TBD). But Mother Nature has already had something to say about where and when, with the game moving to Nashville thanks to the potential impact of Hurricane Florence.

Even without the move to Vanderbilt Stadium, this would be an interesting matchup for the Cavaliers because Frank Solich and his crew come in with plenty of pedigree and they also come in after sitting idle for an extra week of prep times.

The Bobcats, who opened the season with a 38-32 win over Howard before taking a bye week last Saturday, went 9-4 last season and qualified for the postseason for the ninth-straight time. This year, Ohio was tabbed as the favorite to win the MAC.

As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this week’s matchup against the Bobcats.



