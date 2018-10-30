It's a short week for the Cavaliers coming off their 31-21 win over North Carolina on Saturday as No. 23 UVa gets ready to host Coastal Division rival Pitt on Friday night at Scott Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).

The Wahoos (6-2, 4-1 ACC) are at the top of the division standings but despite a disjointed start to the season, Pitt (4-4, 3-1) is also right in the thick of things. Needless to say, this week's matchup between the Cavaliers and Panthers will go a long way in helping to decide who represents the Coastal in the ACC Championship Game laster this year.

After facing Pitt this week, UVa closes out its home schedule next weekend against Liberty before facing a pair of Coastal challengers on the road. As such, this is a golden opportunity for Virginia to build on its record before that stretch run commences.

So, what should fans expect from the Panthers? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this week's matchup against Pittsburgh.



