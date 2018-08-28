After eight long months away, Virginia football returns this weekend when the Wahoos host Richmond at Scott Stadium on Saturday evening (6 p.m., ACCNE). UVa is coming off of its first postseason appearance since 2011 and will be rolling out a new-look offense and trying to replace several key playmakers on both sides of the ball when they open the school's 129th season of football.

The Spiders are a familiar foe. The two teams will be squaring off for the sixth time in the last decade, playing each other every other season since 2008. While UVa has dominated the series UR stunned the Cavaliers in their last meeting, opening up the Bronco Mendenhall era with an embarrassing 37-20 defeat.

Like the Wahoos, the Spiders are looking to improve on a season where they finished just under .500, and also like Virginia, Richmond has to replace its record-setting starting quarterback. There should be plenty on intrigue for each team heading into Saturday night’s opener, as both look to get the season off to a 1-0 start.

As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize in this week’s matchup.



