Five We'll Be Watching: VT
After falling in Atlanta on Saturday and watching from afar as its rival got blown out again at home, UVa comes into its regular-season finale in a much different position that arch nemesis Virginia Tech heading into Friday afternoon's clash for the Commonwealth Cup (3:30 p.m., ABC).
The Cavaliers (7-4, 4-3 ACC) have a better record than the Hokies (4-6, 3-4) for the first time since 1992. While Virginia knows it'll be playing in the postseason, Tech needs not only a win over the Wahoos but also a victory over Marshall on December 1st in a game that will only be played if bowl eligibility is possible.
That means that this Friday's matchup could mean the end of two long streaks: Not only might UVa beat Tech for the first time since 2004 but in so doing would end Virginia Tech's 25-year bowl streak.
So, what should fans expect from the Hokies? As we do each week, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoo will need to try and neutralize in this week's matchup in Lane Stadium.
