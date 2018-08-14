When building a football roster it’s always good to have versatile players. When injuries occur or if a player isn’t performing, having someone that can easily transition from one position to another is an asset for any coaching staff.

No player has demonstrated that versatility more over the past two seasons than De’Vante Cross, who originally came to UVa to play quarterback as the first player to commit to Bronco Mendenhall following his arrival at Virginia.

After redshirting in 2016, Cross began to cross-train at other positions right away. Last season, he played wide receiver, defensive back, quarterback, and also featured on special teams. Virginia’s initial plan was to have Cross on the offensive side of the ball but when several injuries occurred in the secondary, he was asked to move to the other side of the ball too.

Heading into this season, though, Cross finally has a home in terms of where he’ll play.

The sophomore athlete is back at wide receiver full time as he looks to carve out a bigger role for himself now that he can get comfortable at just one spot. Though he was willing to step up and play wherever he was asked to, Cross made clear last week that he’s happy to have just one on his plate this fall.

“I don’t miss it,” Cross said with a smile. “Now with one position I can focus on my craft and get better. 'Jack of all trades, master of none.' So now I can really get into the details of receiver and I have a lot to learn. I’m just learning on the fly and trying to get better day by day.

“I’m having a decent camp so far but I’ve just got to keep working,” he added. “I’ve got to really learn the receiver role better every day learn the ins and outs. The more I can learn, the better I can be.”

Many assume that going from quarterback to another position on the offense provides a unique view of the new role and one that could be especially helpful. While Cross has a different understanding of the offense as a whole from his experience working at quarterback, he said that it doesn’t actually give him a leg up when it comes to learning to play the receiver position.

“I could give you the generic version of it, you know at quarterback you know how it is back there so you know you have to hurry up and speed up everything, and that you should know everything. But honestly, no,” Cross joked. “It’s a whole new line of thinking, it’s a whole new thought process. At quarterback you’re worried about everyone, you’re worried about the play, worried about your reads. At receiver, you’re worried about the play and your reads and all that but it’s a whole new world. The steps, how to run the routes correctly, how to get in and out of breaks correctly. It’s a whole new world that I’m learning day by day and it’s just completely different."

Given how the roster stacks up, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Cross could have an opportunity to excel at the outside receiver spot. It is an area of the offense where the Wahoos most in need of new playmakers as they look, to replace seniors Andre Levrone and Doni Dowling. Cross, along with several others, could be in line for an increased role and how things plays out between camp and the opener on September 1st will determine who gets the first shot at those reps against Richmond.

“I’m really trying to step in and play a major role if I can," he said. "I just have to work and get better and if I can fill it then that’s awesome. But our whole group is excited. There’s more opportunities, new opportunities, for everyone to play, so we’re just working and doing our best to fill those roles.”

One way to earn some additional playing time in the offense is to develop a good rapport with the starting quarterback. Bryce Perkins has seemingly made quite an impact on his teammates since arriving on Grounds, Cross included.

“It’s been great," he said of the former ASU signal caller. "He’s a great player, and he’s a smart guy. Today in the huddle he’s like ‘Hey look, on your route, do this.’ And I was like ‘What, okay I’m going to try it.’ I go out there and try it and I got a completion. So he’s a smart guy, I’m learning a lot from him, and he’s really helpful. And he throws a great ball.”

Cross also mentioned that he and Perkins will be roommates in their apartment this season, something that could be a real advantage to Cross’ development.

“We don’t move in until the 25th, but that’s going to be helpful having him right there,” Cross said of the junior quarterback. “If I have a question, or just to ask him what he sees, I can just walk across the hallway and he’s right there.”



