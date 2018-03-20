Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-20 15:48:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Forecast: UVa's deepest group should be in the secondary this fall

Rvicjfnqssbq2pqhtssm
Bryce Hall and the Cavaliers have an experienced, deep group returning in the secondary.
USATSI
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Ahead of the start of spring ball in Charlottesville next week, CavsCorner is periodically looking position by position at how things shape up for the Wahoos going deeper into 2018.

We use the 3-2-1 format to break down what we know and what still needs sorting out before we toss out one prediction as UVa gets ready for what's next in Year 3 under Bronco Mendenhall.

Today, we wrap up the series with a look at the defensive backs.


Three Things We Know

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}