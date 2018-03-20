Ahead of the start of spring ball in Charlottesville next week, CavsCorner is periodically looking position by position at how things shape up for the Wahoos going deeper into 2018.

We use the 3-2-1 format to break down what we know and what still needs sorting out before we toss out one prediction as UVa gets ready for what's next in Year 3 under Bronco Mendenhall.

Today, we wrap up the series with a look at the defensive backs.



