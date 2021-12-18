Forward Jarin Stevenson can carry a team, is still improving
Jarin Stevenson, who came in ranked No. 24 in the inaugural 2024 Rivals150, is definitely a young player to watch as he has shown off his versatility and leadership.
“I can be a stretch five or stretch four,” Stevenson told Rivals.com. “I can even play the three a little with how I can handle the ball. I can also guard one through five at the high school level and I have a consistent jump shot.”
Stevenson is a 6-foot-9 forward at Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High School. He helped lead his Team United program to the championship game of the 15u EYBL circuit.
“It was a blessing to be able to play on a stage like the Peach Jam,” Stevenson said. “It was definitely a fun ride, a great experience going that far.
"I have offers from NC State, Wake Forest, and North Carolina. I visited UNC and State. Virginia came to a practice, and no one else has really. I went up to Virginia, too.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
North Carolina: “They want me to continue getting better. They tell me they know that I stand out now, but they want me to still stand out my senior year, even more.”
NC State: “Watching them play, I think I fit in pretty well with what they do. I can come in and play multiple positions, anywhere they need me.
Wake Forest: “I have not been there yet, visited or anything, so I am still learning about them. Their coaches came by my school for some practices and have been very interested. They have shown my family that.”
Virginia: “They value defense up there. Their program has great chemistry, and they focus on bringing each other up.”
More on his recruitment: “I am going to look closely at the system, how well I fit into what they do. I am going to look at how much I can improve and hopefully develop into a pro. I will pay attention to how good the community is and also the school’s culture and how I fit in with the players.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Stevenson had quite the run through Peach Jam, showing the ability to carry his team. The 6-foot-9 forward is a smooth shooter with deep range off the catch. He can handle the ball in space and he plays within himself. He will continue to get stronger, and as he gets older the hope is the alpha personality continues to show. Right now, he is among the best in the country for his age group. He finished a recent game that Rivals.com scouted with 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.