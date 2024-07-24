As is the case each cycle during this time of year, four-star guard JJ Mandaquit is one of the latest prospects to pick up an offer from UVa.

Mandaquit, a 6-foot-2 guard from Utah Prep Academy, is the 87th ranked player in the country In 2025. He received a lot of attention from the Virginia staff while playing with Compton Magic on the 3SSB Circuit this summer.

“The summer went really well and it was great being able to make it to the final four on the 3SSB Circuit,” Mandaquit told CavsCorner. “In this last month of July, it is important for your entire team to play together and that is what we did, we had a really nice showing.”

During that run to the final four, Virginia’s coaches were present for multiple games which ended up leading to the Cavaliers offering Mandaquit.

“They have just been telling me that they can see me coming in there and making an impact right away truthfully,” he explained. “They value the point guard position and they have told me how important it is and they have history of playing point guards early. I know Kihei Clark really well so he is someone that I have talked to about Virginia and I am been following the program for a while now.”

Mandaquit talked about some of the conversations he has had with Clark surrounding UVa and Tohy Bennett.

“He had a great career there and he has raved about Coach Bennett,” Mandaquir said. “He always talks about not just how great of a basketball coach he is but just how great of a person he is. He seems just like a really good all around guy.”

With Mandaquit having following the UVa program for a number of years, there is one thing that has definitely stood out to him.

“Deifnitely how much they get after it defensively,” he said. “They have established a culture based off their defense and that has helped turn the entire culture into a winning culture.”

Mandaquit has taken two official visits thus far: One to Washington State with the old staff and one to Hawaii. The next step for him is to narrow his list down and line up more official visits.

“As of right now, I don’t have any more official visits set up,” he said. “I am kind of just taking my time and am waiting to see what else comes in but as a family we are talking about cutting my list down and just focus on a smaller number of schools soon.”

When asked what the most important factors will be when deciding a college, he said, “Definitely the relationship with the head coach and the type of player development the program has.”



