As the 2024 cycle begins in earnest, Tony Bennett extended another offer to a rising junior prospect yesterday in four-star guard Trent Perry of Harvard Westlake. Ranked at No. 74 overall in the Rivals150, the talented Los Angeles (CA) product is off to a really strong start this spring on the Nike EYBL Circuit with Vegas Elite.

“It has been a great experience playing with Vegas Elite,” Perry told CavsCorner. “I have never been a part of an AAU program that has the winning mentality like Vegas Elite so it has been really fun. We are 9-3 right now and are doing everything we can to qualify for Peach Jam. I am very fortunate and blessed to be a part of this special group because we really do have a great group of guys.”

After talking a few times with the UVa coaches, Bennett and his staff decided to offer the Golden State native. It was a big moment for him given what he thinks of the Wahoos.

“Coach Bennett and I have talked a few times now and he said that I play the right way and he knows that I will always do whatever it takes to win,” Perry explained. “They have a great system going there. I watched a lot of Kihei Clark when he was there and it was great seeing them win the national championship a few years ago. They are just a really good program and that is because they have a great coach.”

Virginia’s success with a point guard from California under Bennett is something Perry has watched keenly.

“To be honest, I really started watching Virginia Kihei Clark’s first year there,” he said. “Ever since I have been growing up they have been good and always in the conversation to win a national championship I feel like. I really liked watching Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome and it is crazy to think they have now offered after I watched them a lot growing up.”

Speaking of the former Cavalier from the West Coast, Bennett has mentioned that Perry has a little of Clark in his game.

“He has talked to me about being a big guard and how I am very dynamic, similar to Kihei Clark,” Perry explained. “He thinks I can be a good playmaker in his system and he thinks he could help me become an elite shooter if I were to go to Virginia. He also said he thinks he could really help me in becoming a pro with the type of development they have at Virginia.”

When watching UVa, the team chemistry and the defense are what have really stood out to Perry.

“They move the ball really well as a team and they are obviously really tough defensively,” he said. “The system they have is not for everyone but I like it a lot.”

When he eventually starts deciding on a college, Perry and his parents have talked about location not being a major factor as schools from all over the country are recruiting him.

“After a lot of conversation with my parents, we have agreed that distance does not matter,” Perry said. “They might not be able to see as many of my games obviously but as long as I am happy and they are comfortable with the program I am going to, they know it will be the right spot for me.”

At this point in the process, Perry has taken three official visits thus far to Colorado, Vanderbilt, and USC. He looking to set up other official visits, too.

“USC, California, UCLA, Virginia, Notre Dame, Colorado, Vanderbilt, St. Mary’s, and LSU are the schools prioritizing me right now,” he said, “and I am in talks with a few schools that I have not been to yet to try and get there for an official visit.”



