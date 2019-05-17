It’s safe to say that by the time he announced his commitment a couple of weeks ago four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman Jimmy Christ was beyond ready.

And in committing to UVa, which offered him back on September 13, 2017, the Dominion standout was able to not only put the process behind him but he was also able to affirm a next step that he’s been sure of for some time.

“It’s awesome,” he said with a laugh when asked if he was glad to have his recruitment wrapped up. “It really is. The recruiting process is definitely a blessing. There’s no doubt about that. But it also gets really hard at times. I’m definitely happy to have it over with and I’m excited to be going into my senior season not worrying about it.

“My recruitment blew up a lot more than I expected,” Christ added. “But it was a good thing and I’m so thankful for it.”

Rated No. 212 in the class of 2020, Christ picked the Wahoos over Notre Dame as well as offers from a host of others including Clemson, Duke, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, and Tennessee, among others.

That his older brother Tommy is a defensive lineman at Virginia presented an interesting challenge for Christ: How does one go through the process without being drawn to the school his family knows so well?

“It was pretty hard honestly,” he admitted. “I’ve always liked UVa. They’ve always been at the top of my board. It was just hard for me sometimes [to keep things separate] as I went along. When we first started with things and started going on more visits, it was more unclear but even then I knew it was going to be a really hard decision. But after my official visit, I just knew. I knew it was going to be Virginia.”

His official visit, which came on the same weekend as UVa’s Spring Game, confirmed a lot for Christ about what he wanted and why he wanted it.

“I just went in thinking I wanted to get a better feel for it,” he told CavsCorner. “I knew that I was going to be committing in the next week after, so I was thinking if the visit went like I thought it would I’d have what I needed. Before the visit, I knew I wanted to pay attention to the people I was going to be around and Virginia has great people. That’s one of the big reasons why it just felt like the right place.

“It just showed me that everyone at Virginia knows me and has my best interest at heart,” he added. “They all care about me. It really just made me feel like I was at home. And that was big.”