The night before it became public that four-star point guard Reece Beekman was committed to UVa, the Louisiana native faced a bevy of media members in Charlottesville who wanted to know how things were stacking up in his recruitment.

Turns out, the Wahoos had already won the fight.

Beekman, the No. 65 overall player in the class of 2020, said last week that his decision had been in the works for some time. He chose Virginia over several others, namely TCU, Alabama, Iowa State, Houston, LSU, Cal, and South Carolina. He joins Carson McCorkle in UVa’s 2020 recruiting class.

“Just talking with my family everyday, trying to find the best fit for me and the best situation,” he explained that next day. “It came a little while back but me and my mom decided to announce it yesterday.”

The 6-foot-4 guard played well throughout his stint at NBPA Top 100 Camp last week, averaging 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, which was the second highest mark at the event.

“I love Reece for what he can mean for Virginia,” Rivals.com's Corey Evans said. “He’s another tremendous guard prospect that fits exactly what Tony Bennett is looking for: smart, versatile, hard working, and someone that plays the game the right way.

“He does have to get stronger but he already is a savvy playmaker that should become a very solid shooter, so there is a case to be made that he can play on and off the ball,” Evans added. “Altogether, he’s another major win for the Wahoos on the recruiting trail.”

“Kind of pass-first,” Beekman said when asked to describe his game. “I always try to get my team involved, making everybody else better…“Just making the right play all the time, just making the open shot, the right shot, just playing good defense.”

His return to Charlottesville, then, was obviously a good one.

“It feels good,” Beekman said of being back in JPJ. “Nice college, nice facilities. Came here on an official visit so I’ve seen everything before. So it’s just nice being here, playing on the court.”

“It’s better,” he said of being in town for Top 100, “because I can see myself playing out there and then just getting a feel of the court and everything.”

What else was nice about last week? College coaches may have been in attendance but Beekman wasn’t feeling any pressure.

“Yeah it’s just like I’m out there,” he said, “because I don’t have to impress nobody. They’re already impressed with me. So I’m just out there playing and showing everybody that I’m one of the top players.”

Part of committing to play for Bennett is knowing that you’re going to be challenge on the defensive end of the floor and that’s something Beekman is well aware of.

“Him as a coach,” Beekman said, :and the school as a whole was the main factor…“I like to play defense. Playing defense isn’t something new. I always play defense. Just going out playing defense every night, taking on the challenge.”

What Bennett and Co. did this spring in winning the national title was a factor in his decision, the standout PG said.

“It was a good feeling, knowing that they want me to come here and they play on a national championship stage. It’s a good feeling…It’s not a big factor but it’s a factor. Knowing they win a lot and they still want me, it’s impressive.”

Before a turf toe injury ended his camp prematurely, Keon Johnson was among the most-watched UVa targets at the event. Not only had he and Beekman taken their official visits together but the two were on the same team.

“We just did everything together,” Beekman said. “Saw the weight room, went on the Grounds out there, walked around, saw a lot. He’s cool people. He’s a real good player so I like his game a lot.

“That’ll probably be my first person to try to get to come here too,” he added.

Whether Johnson joins him on Grounds again or not, Beekman clearly enjoyed his time back in town last week.

“Yeah it was kind of crazy just knowing that in a couple of years I’ll be out there playing, packed with thousands of people, just a totally different experience,” Beekman said.

As he looks back on his recruitment, one thing is very clear.

“This is where I wanted to be,” he said.