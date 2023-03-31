The first addition to Virginia’s recruiting class in 2023 was Blake Buchanan and the 6-foot-10 big man is certainly looking forward to getting on Grounds and making an impact.

Buchanan saw his stock skyrocket this past summer and getting the Idaho native was a boon for Virginia. To go along with his commitment, this past year will be one Buchanan never forgets as he was finally able to call himself a state champion.

“It felt great to win states this year,” he told CavsCorner. “I lost in the state championship my freshman and sophomore year and then in my junior year we got upset in the first round so after all of that I really realized I need to work harder and not have those types of upset feelings again. I think part of my success is having those failures and having to work to get better. I got a lot more confident as a player this year and I feel like I really opened up my game more. It was a super fun season with my guys.”

Before Buchanan officially ends his high school career, he will be in Portland for a few days next month for the Nike Hoop Summit representing the USA against the World Team. The annual event is regarded as one of the top All-Star Games for high school seniors.

“It is crazy to me that this is all happening,” he explained. “I found out a little after the McDonald All-American Game rosters were announced and there was some talk about me possibly having a strong chance at making the McDonald’s All-American Game so I was a little upset about that but then I got this great honor. I honestly did not know what to do after I got the great honor to play in the Hoop Summit game.

“My mom was the one that told me and that was really cool,” Buchanan added. “I think it is going to be a super cool experience and I am really looking forward to seeing where I stand when going up against some of these other top recruits. It is going to be a really fun few days and I can't wait to learn from some of the best coaches from Team USA.”

When he wasn’t out on the court, he was able to watch his future team play a handful of times and he liked what he saw from them and called it a good season.

“They obviously had a great season,” he said. “Anytime you finish first in the ACC, you know it was a good season and then it was great to see them make it into the ACC Championship game. It was really fun watching them play. The biggest thing that I get excited about when watching them play is their defense and the shot-clock violations. JPJ brings great energy and when you see that place go crazy on defense, it is really cool.”

Buchanan is already starting to build a solid relationship with Virginia’s other 2023 signee Elijah Gertrude as they seem to be talking quite frequently.

“Elijah and I talk every day, we Snapchat every day, and occasionally have some conversations,” he said. “I am always checking in on him to see how his recovery is going. We are really starting to develop a good friendship because we are going to be roommates next year. I am talking with the coaches too as Coach (Kyle) Getter and I have a great relationship. I also talk with Leon (Bond) and some of the other first-years. They are always active with me on Instagram”

Buchanan is really looking forward to getting on Grounds because he knows the guys will be looking for some redemption after how this past season ended.

“With the departures they are having, I think there will be some good opportunities for me but I really just can't wait to get into that college program this summer and just start getting after it with these guys, especially the way the season ended because I know they are going to want some redemption and it is going to be fun to see how hard we work this summer,” he said. “It is going to be a grind and I am super excited about that. I can't wait to get there this summer and just kind of see the difference between what I am doing now and what I am about to be doing. It is a beautiful place and I can’t wait to be there. I picked it for one reason and that reason is because of the coaches.”



