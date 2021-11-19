Gardner and Shedrick lead Virginia by Coppin State 68-52

Jayden Gardner had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia never trailed in its 68-52 win over Coppin State on Friday night.

Kihei Clark had 12 points, Igor Milicic Jr. scored 11 and Kadin Shedrick added 10 points, 10 rebounds—his first career double-double—and three blocks for the Wahoos (2-2). Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, has 11 blocks this season after posting his third game in a row with at least three.

The Cavaliers scored the first eight points before Kody Stattmann, Clark, and Milicic each hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-4 midway through the first half. Coppin State (1-6) missed 11 of its first 12 field-goal attempts, shot just 26 percent in the first half and trailed by double digits for nearly 32 minutes.

Daniel Titus led the Eagles with 17 points and Sita Conteh scored 10 on combined 8-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Coppin State players shot 21% (8 of 38) from the field.

UVa, which is 21-0 all-time against current Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents, had a season-high 21 bench points.



