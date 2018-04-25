Ask fans, ask media members, or ask many of the players themselves what the key will be for UVa's season in 2018 and the most likely answer you'll hear will involve the play of the team's offensive line.



After losing grad transfers Brandon Pertile and John Montelus as well as seniors Jack English and Jack McDonald from its bowl team last fall, Virginia wraps up spring ball with fresh faces at key spots, including sophomore tackle Chris Glaser.

And he's well aware of what the Cavaliers need not only from him but the other young guys on the O-line.

Glaser, who played in five games last year and started two, moved from right tackle early in spring practice to left tackle more recently. That, OL coach Garett Tujague said, doesn't mean he'll stick there. But it does mean that the 6-foot-3.5, 300-pound tackle, who said he wants to add roughly 10 more pounds before the season starts, is going to be a key cog in the wheel.

"I started off at right tackle," he explained, "and then coach decided to switch me and the left tackle. And that's where I've stayed in most of the time. Knowing you're the blind side tackle—when Bryce (Perkins) comes in because when Brennan (Armstrong) comes in I'm the front side tackle—just knowing that you're the back side tackle, you know that there's more stress on you to make sure that you stay on your block. Being at left tackle, you've just got to know that you're the man so you've got to block well all the way."

Glaser didn't play consistently as a first-year. Instead, he consistently earned his way up the depth chart and helped the Wahoos later in the year. That experience has been important, he believes, in his development as well as his confidence.

"It wasn't so much a surprise," Glaser recalled, "but it was, because I had earned my way off the scout team probably on the first team took reps and Coach Tujague always told me to be ready. But when the time did come I was very excited and I was ready to go just because how much I had practiced and earned it."

"Just game knowledge, football knowledge," he added. "The game is more than it seems, it's not just Xs and Os. And then also knowing how the ACC plays and how tough it is and how we have to get our bodies ready which Coach Grizz (Shawn Griswold) and the coaches are doing for us.

That added weight and strength this offseason has allowed Glaser to be a more effective linemen, something he's seeing more and more on the practice field.

"I feel more stable on my blocks, just knowing that guys can't toss me like they used to," he expalined. "And then just more strength wise, especially with Coach Griz helping us out, I'm getting stronger. Definitely I can feel the strength, pushing guys off the block."

After arriving on Grounds with the expectation of being a guard, Glaser quickly found his future could very well be outside instead. Given his previous experience, that was fine with him.

"So when I was in high school I was a tackle, left tackle actually, and then when I came here he just put me at tackle mostly because of my weight at the time," Glaser said. "But after gaining the weight, I maintained that quickness and that speed so I think that's been why I've stuck."

There is an added emphasis on being a much improved run blocking team. In part that's because UVa plans to run the ball more in 2018 but too it's about being a better offense overall. Glaser believes it comes down to will and effort.

"Just guys attacking the ball," he said. "The coaching too, the way they've been coaching us to stay low and, as we say, auger off the ball...Just going, that commitment to just going full out, that's been big."

Last year, with Kurt Benkert at the helm, the Hoos were primarily a pass-first team. That'll be different this year and beyond regardless of whether Perkins or Armstrong are in the game. That does change the calculus for the linemen a bit.

"Just knowing that at any time it could be a run or a pass really," Glaser said. "There's no definitive like 'it's a pass this play' or 'it's a run this play.' We have those but last year it was definitive and this year it could be left or right, you know."

Knowing that he and his fellow classmates on the O-line are vital to the team's success is a reality that Glaser said he and his teammates won't shirk away from.

"There is that factor where it does depend on us as well," he said, "because without us there's not that many numbers. There's no tackles without us. There's only one center. So, definitely the way the offensive line goes the team goes."