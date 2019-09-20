Inflection points. Games have them. Seasons have them. And yes, programs have them too.

Only the rest of this season and the next several to come will determine whether Saturday night’s 31-24 win over Florida State was one for UVa football. But to my semi-trained eye, it certainly looks and feels like one. It has several markers that are worth noting.

First and foremost for Hoo fans everywhere, it was a game that Virginia was “supposed” to win. Vegas odds, predictive analytics, and fan expectations all pointed to a victory for the home team. In short, just like 20 or 30 other games in the last 20 or 30 years that UVa has lost. The Cavaliers won a game they were supposed to win rather than having a heart-breaking loss (and a missed PAT or a score on the last play from scrimmage would certainly qualify as heart-breaking, right?).

Second, the reason UVa was supposed to win was discipline, coaching ,and sheer will prevailing over seemingly rudderless talent. It is no secret that FSU has many more four- and five-star players than the Hoos, but the Seminoles have lacked discipline and cohesion to start 2019. UVa nearly feel into the trap of losing in the same manner. But the home team’s will to win came to the rescue by the time the clock finally reached three zeroes.

Third, and intimately related to those first two, the team did not let the uncharacteristic penalties and miscues snowball into something worse, something from which they could not recover. UVa lost the turnover battle, lost more penalty yards, made mistakes to give the game away and won anyway. Winning games you have no business winning can become a habit because of program culture. There is even a term for it in the sport thanks to the team that has done this the most, as most college football fans have undoubtedly heard the phrase “the Luck of the Irish.” (Guess who looms on the horizon?)

Since the addition of Bronco Mendenhall, I have marveled at the parallels between the hiring, attributes, and the progress/trajectory of the football and men’s basketball programs. And Saturday’s win reminds me of a hardwood victory over the same opponent that I feel was the biggest turning point in hoops history until April 2019. Everyone points to the Tennessee loss, the Tony Bennett-Joe Harris meeting, and the switch that was apparently flipped afterwards. Not many remember this particular game, but it sticks out vividly in my mind.

In January 2014, after suffering a narrow road loss at Duke, the Wahoos returned home for a game against FSU. Like Saturday, that was a game the Cavaliers were expected to win, for a number of reasons. Most notably, the Noles were only slightly better than mediocre in 2013-2014 as they managed an NIT semifinal that season. It had all the hallmarks of games that UVa had lost in the past. When that victory was secured, we had reached a tipping point in Virginia basketball history: We could trust UVa to win games it should.

Of course, that inflection point wasn’t truly validated until the team followed it up with a win over an unranked Carolina squad and 10 more like it. A 13th-straight win, over Syracuse in JPJ, pushed the team’s ACC win total to 16 and the first outright conference title in many, many years. At the time, it felt like the stars aligned for a magical campaign and that might have been the inflection point for a season. In retrospect, though, it was just the beginning of an incredible run that many of us were not prepared for and still enjoy.

If the Hoos can continue to take care of business through this football season Sept. 14, 2019 may be as pivotal to the gridiron outfit as Jan. 18, 2014 was for men’s basketball.

This is not to say progress is linear, guaranteed, or even enjoyable sometimes. Progress on the basketball front led to the pain of UMBC. However, that pain eventually led to the actual pinnacle of the sport.

Here’s hoping Saturday was a similar milemarker for the Cavalier football program, for this season and the seasons to come.