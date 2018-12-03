CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Kyle Guy came out firing once again, as both he and De'Andre Hunter scored 15 points each for No. 4 UVa in an 83-45 rout of Morgan State on Monday night.



The Wahoos (8-0) held the Bears to just five field goals in the second even as they played a number of backups throughout. But it wasn't a particularly solid night offensively for Virginia, which turned it over 13 times and had a couple of droughts of its own throughout.

Still, behind the 30 combined from Guy and Hunter and nine more from Kody Stattmann off the bench, the Hoos had more than enough to win on this night. Ty Jerome finished with eight points as did backup guard Marco Anthony.

The Cavaliers came out pulling. After Jerome opened with a bucket inside after a catch on the baseline, Guy made one of two 3s before the under-16. Following a Jack Salt hook in the lane, Hunter, Guy, and then Jerome all hit 3s that, along with a Hunter basket in transition, gave the Hoos an 18-9 lead as they made their first seven shots from the floor.

UVa, which led 23-11 at the under-12 following a Braxton Key bucket in transition followed by Hunter's second 3-pointer of the half, went on a 7-0 run to stretch it to 30-14 four minutes later before heading into the final media timeout of the half up 25 and on a 14-0 run after Morgan State had gone 4:30 without scoring.

The Bears wouldn't score again until Tyler Streeter's 3-pointer with 2:49 left until the break, which put the drought at nearly six minutes. While the Cavaliers would shoot 15-for-23 (65.2 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes, Morgan State hit just 34.6 percent from the floor (9-for-26).

Leading 47-23 at the break, Virginia came out and scored six of the first eight points in the second, as the Bears continued to struggle from the field. By the time the under-12 arrived with 11:31 left to play, the Wahoos were up 28 and cruising despite both teams mired in a scoring drought.

In fact, Morgan State went from the 12:42 mark of the second half to the 1:57 without making a shot from the field as the Wahoos built a 68-29 lead going into the final media timeout of the night.