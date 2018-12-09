CHARLOTTESVILLE -- It was certainly not the prettiest game No. 4 UVa has played this season but against one of the nation's best defenses, the Wahoos found a way to retake the lead in the second half and gut out a 57-49 win over VCU on Sunday afternoon



Virginia (9-0) shot just 29.5 percent from the floor (as did VCU, coincidentally enough) and allowed the Rams to score 11 second-chance points. But the Wahoos attacked the rim, got the free-throw line (26-for-3), and made enough plays on defense to get the win.

Led by 15 points from Kyle Guy and 14 from Ty Jerome, the Hoos made a lot of big plays down the stretch to preserve the win. But it was the play of Kihei Clark, who scored nine points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field and a 7-for-7 game at the free-throw line, that really was the difference. His defense on VCU star Marcus Evans, who finished 1-for-10 shooting for just three points, was critical. And his energy helped the Cavaliers force a rare 10-second violation, among other such lifts.

In a game that didn't feature offensive execution either side was proud of, UVa made the plays in the second half to not only come back and take the lead but to keep VCU at arm's length.

The Wahoos missed first three shots of the night and were 1-for-5 with a turnover going into the first media timeout, trailing 6-5 after Guy's bucket along the baseline and three free throws from Clark.

A pair of free throws from Guy and a 3-pointer from Braxton Key gave UVa its first lead a couple of minutes later before Sean Mobley's and-1 cut it to 10-9 Hoos going into the under-12. After the Rams got a 3-pointer from Michael Gilmore and a bucket in transition from Isaac Vann to take a 14-13 advantage, a De'Andre Hunter and-1 wrestled the lead back. Guy's baseline jumper about a minute later helped make it a four-points game. A 3-pointer by Vince Williams and then another bucket by Vann, both off of offensive rebounds, gave the Rams the 19-18 lead going into the under-8 with Hunter headed to the line once play resumed.

He made both, starting a 7-0 Virginia run that the Rams didn't end until an Evans 3-pointer (his lone FG of the game) with 2:43 left in the half, VCUs' first field goal since the 8:01 mark.

Jerome's 3-pointer with 48 seconds left until the break—thanks to incredible ball movement from corner to corner—looked like Virginia's last points of the half but Guy was fouled on the offensive rebound late and made one of two at the line with 0.5 left on the clock to make it 29-24 at the break.

The Rams were ready coming out of the locker room, starting the half on a 7-0 run that gave them a 31-29 lead with 18:10 to play leading to a Virginia timeout. Mamadi Diakite's back-to-back buckets helped put UVa back ahead going into the under-16 with VCU going to the line off the and-1 when play resumed.

The entire next segment was a bit of a rock fight, with only Jerome's one of two at the line being the only scoring. A pair of free throws from Clark gave UVa the lead back briefly but Mike'l Simms hit a 3-pointer and then Vann made a pair at the charity stripe as UVa, amid nine straight misses on the floor, tried to stay afloat. Hunter made a pair to keep the deficit within one possession before the Rams score four straight to make it a five-point game with 6:48 left, their biggest lead of the night.

Jerome scored on a drive before hitting a 3-pointer 30 seconds later and that's when Clark locked up the Rams in the backcourt. Jack Salt made one of two at the stripe before VCU scored again, giving the Rams a one-point lead with 4:45 left.

And that's about when everything changed. Jerome hit a 3-pointer with 4:17 remaining, only his shot came at the same time an off-ball foul was called. That allowed Guy to go to the line for two, meaning UVa was able to score five points on one possession.

The Cavaliers wouldn't relinquish the lead the rest of the way. They went on to make their last 10 free-throw attempts and forced the Rams to miss their last seven shots from the floor on the way to locking up the win.



