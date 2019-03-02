CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Kyle Guy scored 17 points and Ty Jerome (13) and De'Andre Hunter (12) each went for double figures as well as No. 2 UVa rolled over Pitt 73-49 on Saturday afternoon.



But the most important numbers, with the ACC Tournament looming in less than two weeks and a quick turnaround prior to Monday night's game at Syracuse, might have been the 25, 24, and 29 minutes that those three played, respectively. And it was a season-low for minutes for both Guy and Jerome.

The Wahoos (26-2, 14-2 ACC) trailed Pitt briefly before taking over with 15:23 left in the first half. And then what ended up being a 15-0 run basically put the game out of reach for the Panthers (12-17, 2-14), who lost their 12th-straight league game.

Having led by as many as 27 and with a matchup at Syracuse on Monday night, the Cavaliers had seven players go for 17 minutes or more but none that played more than 30.

The Panthers, who shot 38.6 percent from the field, were led by Jared Wilson-Frame's 15 points and 12 more from Au'diese Toney in the loss.

Wilson-Frame hit a 3-pointer to get things going before Jerome made a runner in the lane about a minute later. After Toney scored off an offensive board, Jerome made another floater in the lane to give Pitt an early lead at the under-16.

But by the under-12, UVa led by three thanks to a 7-3 run as the Panthers went without a FG for more than five minutes. Hunter scored inside to give the Cavaliers the lead followed by Terrell Brown's one-for-two trip to the line to tie it. Mamadi Diakite, who saw his 20-game streak with at least one block shot end, grabbed an offensive rebound off a Hunter miss and scored before Hunter buried 3-pointer to make it a 7-1 run. Kene Chukwuka hit a pair of FTs for Pitt, who finally got a field goal with 11:21 left in the half.

That bucket from Sidy N'Dir cut the Virginia lead to one and by the time Pitt scored again—coincidentally enough also off a N'Dir jumper—the Hoos led by 15. That 16-0 run, fueled by a Jay Huff bucket off a Kihei Clark dime, a Hunter mid-range J, a pair of 3s from Guy, a free throw from Huff, drives from Hunter and Jerome, and then one of two at the line for Hunter.

Guy followed that N'Dir jumper, which was Pitt's first FG in more than six minutes, with a 3 and after Clark made two at the line the lead had ballooned to 20.

UVa closed the half making four of its last five and holding Pitt to just six field goals as the Panthers turned it over 10 times.

By the time the teams reached the first media timeout of the second half, UVa led 50-26 thanks to a 6-0 Cavalier run and then a Guy 3-pointer with 15:26 left. The lead remained at least 22 points the rest of the way.

The Wahoos, who finished with 14 assists on 24 made baskets, got six points, four assists, three boards, and no turnovers from Clark. The first-year PG has now gone four games without giving one up.

With his five 3s, Guy moved into fifth on UVa's single-season list with 86 which has already bested his 83 from last season. And his 220 puts him one back from J.R. Reynolds for fifth all-time at Virginia, two back from Sean Singletary in fourth, and 17 back from Harold Deane for third.