COLLEGE PARK -- Kyle Guy scored 18, Ty Jerome had 17, and De'Andre Hunter added 15 as No. 4 UVa only turned the ball over twice and got a 76-71 win over No. 24 Maryland on Wednesday night.



It was not only that three-headed monster that allowed the Wahoos (7-0) to get a win on the road despite a signifiant foul disparity for most of the second half that had the Terps (6-1) shooting in the double bonus with 10:16 left.

But it was also Jack Salt, who scored a career-high 12 points with half of them coming on dunk tips off the offensive glass, that helped give the Cavaliers the sort of boost they're not accustomed to getting.

On the game's first play, rookie guard Kihei Clark took a charge that set the tone for not only the rest of the half but the night overall. And the physical game that most expected in this ACC/B1G Challenge certainly came to fruition.

UVa jumped out to the lead first on a Hunter dunk in transition but the Terps were game, as it was 10-7 Hoos going into the first media timeout. After Jalen Smith scored inside, Hunter scored again on a drive but the Terrapins went on a 6-0 spurt to take a brief 15-12 lead. Back to back 3-pointers, first by Guy (his second of the night) and then Jerome (his first of three) put Virginia back ahead for good going into the under-12.

By the time the first half ended, UVa had held UMd without a field goal for more than four minutes and then withstood another run thanks to more 3-point shooting by Jerome, Guy, and then Braxton Key, who added 10 in the win. Guy would complete an old-fashioned three-point played with 2:21 left and then hit another 3-pointer 40 seconds later, helping the Hoos to lead 39-30 at the break.

Guy's hot night continued in the second half, as he scored first for the Cavaliers. The Terps, meanwhile, didn't hit their first field goal of the second half until Aaron Wiggins, who had 13 points in the loss, hit a 3-pointer with 16:24 to play. It came after a Maryland timeout with UVa on a 10-1 run.

The Terps dug deep, as Eric Ayala hit a 3-pointer as well to help trim the lead some going into the under-16 media timeout. And that's about when the foul trouble really mounted. Jerome, who had picked up two in the first half, stayed in the game as Mamadi Diakite picked up three between the 14:18 mark and the 12:45.

Jerome's buckets before the two media timeouts helped withstand a Terrapin run that started with those back to back 3s and ended up with Smith's and-1 opportunity that cut it to 10. The Terps cut into it midway through the half only to see Clarke score on a drive and then make one of two at the line. A Hunter drunk in the halfcourt drew the astonishment of even the home crowed with 8;34 left and the Hoos up nine.

A 7-0 run heading into the under-4, though, cut UVa's lead to just 61-57 before Salt's second dunk tip of the second half. By the time he got his third it made it 68-60 with 2:01 to play. Following a 3-pointer by Anthony Cowan (who had a team-high 15 in the loss) Jerome made three of four at the charity stripe and after Wiggins hit another 3 that made it 72-68 with 31.6 seconds left, Key made two and Clark one of two to preserve the win.



