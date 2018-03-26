In the second half of UVa’s 2016-2017 season, the Cavaliers struggled mightily at times on the offensive end of the floor. They lost four games in mid-February and failed to break 60 points in three of them while also scoring less than 50 in two of them, including an overtime loss to Miami.

When Virginia finally broke out of that slump, it was in large part because of the efforts of then freshman guard Kyle Guy, who had some excellent shooting nights down the stretch a year ago: In three of Virginia’s final four games of the regular season (all wins), he scored a total of 56 points, nearly 20 per game, and helped get Virginia’s offense back on track. In UVa’s two postseason losses that followed, Guy was held scoreless in 42 minutes of action, further emphasizing the importance of the then man-bun wearing freshman was to his team’s productivity.

And looking back on his sophomore season, it's safe to say he found a way to make an impact.